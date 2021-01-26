Some four years after its initial unveiling, developer Experiment 101’s much-delayed open-world action-RPG Biomutant – also described as a “post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable” – finally has a release date, and will launch for PS4, Xbox One , and PC on 25th May.

Experiment 101 was founded by former members of Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios, and Biomutant, its debut title, aims to build on the familiar open-world formula by giving players the opportunity to customize their animal protagonist with different mutations, bio-mechanical body parts , and gear – affecting the stats and abilities available as they progress across the expansive, plague-ridden landscape in a bid to save the Tree of Life.

The end result is a surprisingly vibrant sort of post-apocalypse, combining exploration (both on the ground and in the air) with heavily customizable gunplay, martial-arts-inspired combat, and a branching, mission-based narrative. At least some of that can be seen in publisher THQ Nordic’s nearly-ten-minute long gameplay trailer from last year.

Biomutant gameplay trailer 2020.

When Biomutant launches on 25th May, it’ll be available in standard edition form, alongside two special edition releases. The Collector’s Edition costs around £ 100 and features the game, a hero figurine, artwork, the soundtrack, and a “premium box”.

There’s also an considerably more expensive Atomic Edition which, for £ 349.99, includes all of the above (minus the figurine), plus a “high detail” diorama, steelbook, t-shirt, and an oversized mousepad, presumably for the benefit of those struggling to contain their oversized mice.