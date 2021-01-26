Launching on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.
Some four years after its initial unveiling, developer Experiment 101’s much-delayed open-world action-RPG Biomutant – also described as a “post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable” – finally has a release date, and will launch for PS4, Xbox One , and PC on 25th May.
Experiment 101 was founded by former members of Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios, and Biomutant, its debut title, aims to build on the familiar open-world formula by giving players the opportunity to customize their animal protagonist with different mutations, bio-mechanical body parts , and gear – affecting the stats and abilities available as they progress across the expansive, plague-ridden landscape in a bid to save the Tree of Life.
The end result is a surprisingly vibrant sort of post-apocalypse, combining exploration (both on the ground and in the air) with heavily customizable gunplay, martial-arts-inspired combat, and a branching, mission-based narrative. At least some of that can be seen in publisher THQ Nordic’s nearly-ten-minute long gameplay trailer from last year.
When Biomutant launches on 25th May, it’ll be available in standard edition form, alongside two special edition releases. The Collector’s Edition costs around £ 100 and features the game, a hero figurine, artwork, the soundtrack, and a “premium box”.
There’s also an considerably more expensive Atomic Edition which, for £ 349.99, includes all of the above (minus the figurine), plus a “high detail” diorama, steelbook, t-shirt, and an oversized mousepad, presumably for the benefit of those struggling to contain their oversized mice.