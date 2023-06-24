The singer of “Wet Roads”, Christian Meier, will say yes again after fifteen years. The news was confirmed by his friend and former Arena Hash, Arturo Pomar Jr., who assured that he had already received the marriage certificate, but due to another event he will not be able to attend. However, he provided all the details of where and when the long-awaited ceremony will take place.

Meier has known how to keep his life private, so many wonder who the future wife is. According to Magaly Medinaa 26-year-old girl would be the one who will marry the artist.

Where and when will Christian Meier’s wedding take place?

As revealed by Arturo Pomar Jr. during an interview with the RPP medium, Meier would already have all the details ready for his wedding and would already be distributing the invitations. These are the details that he revealed.

“He (Christian Meier) is getting married on the first of July in Los Angeles, California. They invited me, but I will not go to the wedding; My wife’s best friend is getting married in Pennsylvania (USA) and we are going to be there; that’s a week before Christian’s wedding and that means taking another trip. I already spoke to him, he already knows,” she said.

Christian Meier is currently 53 years old. Photo: Instagram/@oliverdog

Who would be Christian Meier’s wife?

A report from “Magaly TV, the firm” revealed that Christian Meier would be in a relationship with a 26-year-old girl named Andrea María Bosio Zegarra and both would be living in Los Angeles.

“As I told you, we have our sources and we try to corroborate our information from all sides and we have found those coincidences. It seems that it was news that only the most intimate knew about. The last known relationship that ‘El Zorro’ had was with the ex-partner Paolo Guerrero, Alondra García Miró, who is more or less the same age as this girl. She likes minors,” Magaly Medina is heard saying during her program.

Christian Meier would marry a 26-year-old. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/TikTok

How old is Christian Meier?

The renowned soap opera actor, Christian Meier, was born on June 23, 1970, so he is currently 53 years old.

What novels did Christian Meier write?

Among the most outstanding novels in which the renowned Peruvian actor participated are:

“Cute little thing”

“The unloved”

“Sparrow”

“Miss Barbara”

“Zorro: The Sword and the Rose”

