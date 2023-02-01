Russia will retain its influence in the world, and knowledge of the Russian language will remain a promising skill in the future. This opinion was expressed on Tuesday, January 31, by former US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan during a speech organized by Georgetown University.

The ex-diplomat was asked whether Russia will be a major political center in the future.

“Will they be a big player? Yes. Are you wasting your time learning Russian? Absolutely not. Is it a difficult language? I know from my own experience that it is extremely,” Sullivan replied.

The ex-ambassador was also asked why he started learning Russian, to which he replied that he was fascinated by Russian culture and loves Russia very much.

Speaking about the prospects for the end of the conflict in Ukraine, Sullivan drew a parallel with the history of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

“This will be a much bigger, gaping wound in terms of violence on the European continent for a long time to come,” he explained.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Alexander Neradko, said anti-Russian sanctions had failed in an attempt to cut Russia off from the world. Neradko stressed that Russia continues to cooperate and work with friendly countries and organizations around the world, since this is a closely connected system of relationships.

January 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with students of Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) said that Russia will not live without world culture, unlike Western countries, canceling the Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky. The Russian leader emphasized that it would be impossible to cancel Beethoven, Bach or O. Henry in Russia.

Before that, on December 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it was impossible to abolish Russian culture in Europe, since it was beyond the control of European bureaucrats, despite their ongoing attempts to stimulate anti-Russian sentiment.

The abolition of Russian culture as a concept took root against the backdrop of a Russian-led special operation to protect the Donbass. In parallel with the anti-Russian sanctions, the countries of the “collective West” began to cancel tours of Russian musicians, exhibitions, projects with the participation of Russian artists.