Ex-Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Melnyk was appointed head of the country’s diplomatic mission in Brazil

Former Ambassador of Ukraine of Germany Andriy Melnyk, who holds the post of Deputy Foreign Minister, has been appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Brazil. This was reported diplomatic mission Latin American country.

“The Brazilian government announces that it has given consent to the appointment of Andriy Melnyk as the Ambassador of Ukraine to Brazil,” the statement said.

Andriy Melnik was the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany from 2015 to October 2022. He became known for undiplomatic statements and high-profile political scandals.

In November last year, Melnyk, who called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz an “offended liverwurst,” was appointed deputy head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Then he said that the German politician was behaving like a child. Melnik later explained the reason for the insult as “hopelessness.”

In addition, in April of this year, the ex-ambassador said that the call for an early ceasefire in Ukraine and a truce with Russia is senile. In the same month, Andrei Melnik called for a tenfold increase in military assistance to Kyiv. The politician also called on Ukrainian partners to cross all “red lines”.