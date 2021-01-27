The court in Chisinau transferred the ex-ambassador of Moldova to the Russian Federation Andrei Negutsu under house arrest in the case of smuggling of anabolic steroids.

The court ruled to replace pre-trial detention with house arrest for 30 days. The prosecutor’s office intends to challenge this decision, reports TASS…

Negutsa was recalled in early December due to an anabolic contraband scandal. Their Moldovan special services found them in the minibus of the diplomatic mission.

It was reported that the cost of the seized consignment is almost 400 thousand euros. For such a violation, the legislation of Moldova provides for imprisonment for a term of three to ten years.

Later Andrei Negutsa was detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center. He does not admit guilt.

Instead, Vladimir Golovatyuk, head of the parliamentary commission on economics, budget and finance, was appointed ambassador to Moscow.