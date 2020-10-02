The former press spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group, Christian Lüth, has admitted to having made “inexcusable” statements about migrants in a conversation with a woman in a bar. At the same time, he asserted in a personal statement written on Thursday that was available to the German press agency and the “Spiegel” that he was not right-wing extremist.

After all, he spent a large part of his life abroad and came into contact with many different cultures.

Lüth said that he met the woman on February 23 of this year, “to have a private conversation about the AfD”. The conversation was apparently secretly recorded. “In this conversation there were horrible and inexcusable remarks that were characterized by a heated, ironic and exaggerated choice of words,” writes Lüth.

The TV broadcaster ProSieben broadcast a documentary on the right-wing scene last Monday in which an AfD functionary who was not named was quoted as saying: “The AfD is important; and that’s just schizophrenic, we discussed that for a long time with Gauland: the worse Germany is doing, the better for the AfD. ”

When asked about the arrival of migrants, the man whose face cannot be recognized is also assigned the following sentence: “We can still shoot them all afterwards, that’s not an issue at all, or gassed, or whatever you want, I don’t care.”

AfD parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland has described this as “completely unacceptable”. On Tuesday the parliamentary group decided to dismiss Lüth without notice.

Lüth is a former member of the FDP. The AfD first hired him as the press spokesman for the federal party. After the AfD moved into the Bundestag in 2017, the parliamentary group elected him as its spokesman. He was released from his job last April after calling himself a “fascist” in a conversation with a young conservative. It was later said that he might be able to work for the group in another capacity. Before this became concrete, the film was broadcast and the dismissal pronounced. (dpa)