The chances of significant changes in US policy towards Russia in the foreseeable future are close to zero, so there is no need to expect constructive proposals from Washington to start peace negotiations on Ukraine, a former foreign policy adviser to the leadership of the Republican Party in the Senate said in an interview with Izvestia Jim Jatras.

“The hatred of the US bipartisan establishment for post-communist Russia is irreconcilable and unchanging. This is why, given the fact that Ukraine will inevitably lose, no reasonable negotiations to end the conflict can be expected from Washington. Instead, worried about the Gaza crisis and rivalry with China, they will resort to the kind of deception we already saw in the Minsk agreements, hoping that the Russians will fall for the same trick again, agreeing to a ceasefire in exchange for empty assurances about the future of Ukraine.” – he said.

The American political scientist clarified that such a deal can only be a deception in the Minsk-2 style, which even former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted. It will be concluded only for the purpose of gaining a respite to prevent a humiliating defeat like the fiasco in Afghanistan.

The first Minsk agreements were concluded by the Trilateral Contact Group of representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE to resolve the situation in Donbass in 2014. After fighting between the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics with the Ukrainian army, on February 12, 2015, the same group signed a Package of Measures for their Implementation (“Minsk-2”).

Then Russian President Vladimir Putin, ex-presidents of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and France Francois Hollande, as well as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel supported the agreements in the declaration. On December 7, 2022, Merkel said that the Minsk agreements were “an attempt to give Ukraine time” to help it “become stronger.”

Read more in the exclusive interview with the American expert to Izvestia:

“No promises from the American side can be trusted”