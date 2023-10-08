Ukraine will not be able to become part of either NATO or the European Union (EU), and also risks losing large territories during the Russian offensive. This was stated on Saturday, October 7, by former adviser to the US Secretary of State, retired Colonel Lawrence Wilkerskon, in an interview with the Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

“If Russia can so successfully inflict losses on Ukraine, then we (the West. – Ed.) ourselves will provoke it into a counter-offensive, during which it could capture a significant part of Ukraine,” Wilkerson said.

He called Ukraine “the most corrupt country on the face of the Earth.” According to Wilkerson, this is one of the reasons why the country will not be able to join the European Union for another 15 years.

Earlier, on October 6, the head of the EU foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, said that granting Kiev the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union (EU) has accelerated the process of expanding the community, but Ukraine’s entry into the bloc will not necessarily happen in 2030.

At the same time, on October 4, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that Ukraine could become a member of the European Union in 2030 if all the necessary conditions for this are met on both sides. Prior to this, on October 3, the Politico newspaper reported that the European Union was preparing for formal negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the bloc. The publication wrote that an official announcement is expected in December.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for the country to join the EU on February 28, 2022. In April of the same year, the Ukrainian side submitted to the European Union the completed second part of the questionnaire for obtaining the status of an accession candidate. On June 23, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that Ukraine and Moldova at the EU summit agreed on the status of candidates for the union.