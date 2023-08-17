Russian troops approach Kupyansk and advance near Avdiivka. This was announced on August 16 by the former adviser to the former President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin.

“The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has resulted in the fact that Russian troops have already approached Kupyansk. Here is the result. The Russians are advancing near Maryinka and Liman. Avdiivka – the Russians are advancing,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Soskin noted that during the two and a half months of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not achieve real results and lost a significant part of their weapons.

On August 15, former CIA agent Larry Johnson, in an interview with journalist Stephen Gardner on his YouTube channel, noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to retreat near Kharkov due to the strike of Russian forces. Kyiv does not have enough weapons and ammunition to deter such an onslaught from the Russian military, the expert said.

Earlier in August, the head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said that the Russian military in the Kupyansk direction was seizing the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that the troops of the RF Armed Forces were “a few kilometers” to Kupyansk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.