The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) failed to achieve any results during the summer counteroffensive. Former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin announced this on September 30 on his YouTube channel.

“They won’t even be able to take Tokmak. “We should throw (former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Aleksey. – Ed.) Reznikov to the front there, together with (current Minister Rustem. – Ed.) Umerov and (head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Moscow Region. – Ed.) Kirill Budanov,” the expert was indignant.

As Soskin noted, Ukrainian militants no longer have anything to shoot with and break through the defenses of the Russian Armed Forces. With such a strategy and tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it will not be possible to capture anything.

“The General Staff can’t cope. <...> The front is standing, it is already being mothballed,” he concluded.

Earlier, on September 26, the Russian air defense complex repelled another Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Tokmak. There were no reports of casualties or damage as a result of this shelling.

The day before, military expert Vladislav Shurygin, in a conversation with Izvestia, explained that Tokmak is an important transport hub: a crossroads and a railway station, so it became an important target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

