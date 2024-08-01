New CEO for Ewiva, the joint venture born from the initiative of Enel X and the Volkswagen Group. Taking on the role of CEO is Daniela Biscarini who will lead the company created to accelerate electric mobility in Italy, thanks to the creation of a network of high-power charging stations spread from North to South of the country. The other top positions, including CFO Annamaria Borrega, remain unchanged. Biscarini thus takes the place of Federico Caleno.

The curriculum

A graduate in Economics and Business from La Sapienza University in Rome, Biscarini boasts consolidated experience, gained by holding senior roles within important companies such as Enel, TIM SpA, Johnson & Johnson Italia. Since 2019, she has also participated in the development of digital realities and female-led start-ups, as a business angel and co-founder. She actively collaborates with Chapter Zero Italy, which, for the Climate Governance Initiative of the World Economic Forum, deals with bringing Climate Change issues to the tables of Italian boards.

First words from Ewiva’s new CEO

“I am proud to take on this role – says Daniela Biscarini – and I embrace this new challenge with enthusiasm, aware that the company and the electric mobility sector are going through a turning point in their evolution. The goal is to continue the excellent work done so far, which has allowed Ewiva to undertake an important growth path, contributing to the spread of sustainable mobility in our country. We will continue to focus on the capillarity of the high-power network with particular attention to the most strategic areas, focusing on market needs and responding with maximum flexibility. We will work to simplify the charging process as much as possible, expanding the variety of solutions offered, and introducing new technologies.“.

Ewiva’s plans

The joint venture between Enel X and the Volkswagen Group is creating the most extensive and widespread high-power charging network in Italy, and by June 2024 it has installed more than 360 sites, for a total of over 1,200 charging points. In addition, Ewiva has launched several important projects, such as the introduction of Plug&Charge on all its charging stations, the feature that allows the column to communicate directly with the vehicle and immediately start charging, and the partnership with &Charge, a platform that collects e-drivers’ reviews of the charging experience, to improve the quality of the service.