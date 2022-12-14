Ewibe, the platform that allows you to invest in wine

A “live market” that allows you to invest in fine wineswith yields higher than 10% per year. We are talking about Ewibe, a platform that is about to conclude its first six months of operation with growing numbers. And the numbers show how wine is a growing asset class: since the beginning of the year it has gained more than 10%, while Bitcoin has plunged 80%, gold has held broadly stable and the Nasdaq has slipped more than 15%. “Instead of selling or buying shares – Edoardo Lamacchia, founder of Ewibe tells us – users can buy bottles or cases of wine with the best offer or purchase proposal methodology. The idea is to make the investment wine easy and available for everyone. The user does not have to worry about the logistics and the physical nature of the investment, we provide a warehouse in the province of How“.

One of the peculiarities of investing in wine is that it does not have taxes on capital gains (ie gains from the growth in value). Not only that: fine bottles are not impacted by macroeconomic events, and are therefore less volatile. “And then – he jokes The stain – at worst you can always drink it. The reason why the price of fine wines grows over time is twofold: on the one hand we have a living product that ages over the years and reaches maturity, in the case of a red, after 20 years, after which it is refined with a consequent increase in quality and price. On the other hand, there is a question of supply and demand, i.e. that a 20-year-old wine is less widespread than older ones. young“.

The model of Ewibe relies on two sources of income. The first is the percentage on transactions, ranging from 0.5 to 2%, well below what is requested by other online auction sites. On the other hand there is a percentage on the service and insurance of the stock in the warehouse 0.15 and 0.2%. “The team – concludes Lamacchia – is made up of about ten people. We have collected 500 thousand euros in December 2021 to launch the platform, we are now about to close another round which we will complete at the beginning 2023. At the moment we have exceeded the million euro value of bottles on our platform, which corresponds to approximately 2,500 available objects”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

