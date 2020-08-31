Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto) won the third stage of the 198-kilometer Tour de France between Nice and Sisteron on Monday, in which Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) kept the yellow leader’s jersey. Ewan won the sprint against Irishman Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep). In a finish against the wind, the Australian, winner of three stages in the last edition of the Tour, started his participation on the right foot, in the first goal conducive to sprinters.

Ewan recalled the difficult start of his team: “We lost two guys, but we knew that if everything went well, we could win today. I had enough strength in my legs for the sprint, it was enough for me to find the right trajectory to get up to speed ”. The Lotto team lost between the first and the second day two of its most important cyclists, the German John Degenkolb, who came out of control on the opening stage after falling, and the Belgian Philippe Gilbert, who also crashed and suffered a kneecap fracture, forcing him to withdraw before the second stage.