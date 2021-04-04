Ewan McGregor’s 50 has fallen from the sky. It is not that the Scottish actor (Perth, 1971) wants to escape the half century that has been behind him. It is that neither his public, nor the industry nor he himself seem to realize his age. “In Hollywood I always seemed too young to be a father,” he joked some time ago during an interview on the occasion of his work with JA Bayona in The impossible. But the 50s have already reached him (last Wednesday, March 31) and McGregor has welcomed them, getting in shape to begin this month the filming of one of the most contradictory and famous roles of his career, that of Obi- Wan Kenobi that gives title to the series that Lucas studios are producing for Disney +. “It is a gift. Something that I would not have imagined and even less the illusion that I was going to do. I really mean it. Perhaps because now I am closer to the age that Alec Guinness was when he gave life to this role, “he commented these days, emboldening himself at the time of laying down years, since he is separated by more than a decade from the age of the British actor when he generated the role of the last Jedi in the beginning of this galactic saga.

It is clear that age does not concern him and changes even less. Because in the beginning, the most famous Scotsman after Sean Connery who found work and fame fresh out of the London school of Guildhall – where he was a classmate of the other Bond, Daniel Craig – was the least suitable for a franchise like Star wars. His marked Scottish accent and the rebellion of his statements, especially against the great Hollywood productions, brought him much closer to the yonki by Mark Renton who gave life in Trainspotting, a film that put him on the map, than the figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi that transformed him into one of the highest grossing actors in the industry. A dichotomy that remains in his heart because if you ask him about his favorite movies, none of them belong to the Star Wars universe. The Pillow Book, Big Fish and of course, TrainspottingThey are his selection especially because of how much he liked working with their respective directors, although the public knows him more for his handling of the lightsaber.

The years have also helped him understand that his work as Obi-Wan Kenobi is much more loved than he thought when the critics – and himself – vilified episodes I, II and III of the saga that George Lucas created, missing the first installments that were released in the seventies. “Now I know the generation for which we made those films, which was not mine. The kids back then who are really in love with my work and who will now see the series, “he admitted excited about this new life for his character. The secrecy that surrounds the production did not allow him to comment on more than one plot with which he is much more involved. The shooting will be similar to that of The Mandalorian, in that space called The Volume where locations are digitally zoomed. And, judging by the manager of the series, Deborah Chow, specialist in action shoots, it is logical that McGregor is getting ready. Hence his photos on Instagram with his personal trainer, Tony Horton, pulling out muscle. A different body than the one that for years had no qualms about showing head-on and naked in films like Velvet Goldmine but where the 50 don’t weigh.

The life of the protagonist of Moulin Rouge! He has also taken many turns personally. His was for years a troupe; where he went, they all went, his then wife Eve Mavrakis, and their four daughters, Clara, Jamyan, Anouk and Esther. “I know a lot about being a father, I have a unique relationship with my daughters,” he used to say. Now he doesn’t want to talk about it. After 22 years of marriage, McGregor separated from Mavrakis in 2017. The news coincided with the publication of some photographs in which the actor was seen kissing with his filming partner in the series Fargo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The actor took advantage of his victory at the Golden Globes to dedicate the statuette to his wife and family – “who have always been by my side these 22 years,” he said – and also to his new partner. “I have never felt better”, he would affirm months later, abandoning all presence in the networks in the face of the attacks received after his separation from both strangers and his own daughters. The divorce has also cost him dearly financially, with a monthly pension for his youngest daughter of over 12,000 euros and about 30,000 euros a month for his wife.

But he does not lack money, perhaps he does have time between filming, but just before the pandemic McGregor again had the opportunity to do one of the things he likes the most: find himself on the back of his motorcycle. This time it was for the documentary series Long way up thanks to which he crossed 13 countries, from Usuáhia to Los Angeles, passing through the land of his ancestors, Chile. “We have that Chilean branch in my family. I think it was my great-great-grandfather, a Scot, who went to Chile in the late 19th century to help build the railroad. There he married, had a son and when the son died he returned to Glasgow. But when he wanted to bring his mother, I think she died on the way. Something sad ”, he commented after that personal trip with which he has prepared for the next 50.