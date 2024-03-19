Sex scenes are an essential part of many movies. But in some cases, actors and actresses may feel uncomfortable when filming them. And even more so if they are performed in front of a huge team. Although it may seem that playing an intimate scene with your partner is easier, this is not always the case. This is the case of Ewan McGregor and Mary Elysabeth Winstead, who have resorted to the help of an intimacy coordinator during the recording of the upcoming series in which they star for Paramount+, A gentleman in Moscow ―will see the light next May―, based on the best seller by Amor Towles. These figures, who are already part of many teams of set In the industry, they have quickly become an indispensable part of them, as they help overcome the discomfort of intimate scenes between those involved. The actor has claimed this presence during an interview with Times Radio, the specialized magazine belonging to the BBC group: “It is necessary. “It's a team, and it's weird being naked in front of people and the camera.”

Although at first the couple, who married two years ago and have been in a romantic relationship since 2017, refused to be guided by this type of figure, they finally encouraged themselves. “If you were doing a dance scene, you would have a choreographer. It is an important part of the work now, because it is someone with whom the director and the actors meet in the middle,” she reflected during her interview. Furthermore, the actor says he felt much more comfortable after classes; both with the team and with his own wife.

These intimacy coordinators emerged strongly in 2018 in response to the MeToo movement, which brought to the table the vulnerability of women in the film industry. The protagonist of Moulin Rouge has influenced this, especially to protect the privacy of the youngest actresses. A few words that reveal that the actor also feels concern for his daughters, Clara (28 years old) and Esther (22 years old), who also work in the industry. “My daughter [Esther] He is 22 years old. If an older, famous director approaches a 22-year-old girl and says, 'I want you to be naked in this scene,' that actress might feel: 'I have to do it, my career could depend on it,'” she exemplified during her interview. . In addition to sharing that she could feel dissatisfied with nude scenes throughout her careers: “Five years after that you can look back and wonder, 'Why am I naked in this scene?'”

The job of an intimacy coordinator is not just to choreograph sex. It is multifunctional: it consists of accompanying the actors and actresses in the nudity or sex sequences to ensure that they are shot appropriately and that the performers consent to them. In addition, they also worry that the genital areas are not shown and do not come into contact. “If your scene requires twenty people having an orgy and it's necessary for your story, great, but let's shoot it professionally. You have to say it from the moment you do the casting, not releasing it to the performer already during filming, which is something that happened much before. And once we are filming, let's do all the protocol well,” Spaniard Enric Ortuño, coordinator of sex scenes in works such as The Bridgertons either Adult Materialin November 2021.

McGregor, 52, and Winstead, 39, coincided during the recordings of the Serie fargo, at which time they were both married to other people. “A lot of people would say, 'Oh, not all couples work well together.' For me that is difficult to imagine, because with Ewan it is quite the opposite,” the actress celebrated about that work, she now remembers the Daily Mail. “Working with an actor with whom you have that immediate connection… there is no block to overcome, there is nothing to resolve. It is there, it is simple and pure. It was incredible”.

The Scottish actor broke up with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis in May 2017. After 22 years together and four daughters together, in October of that year the interpreter announced their separation just a few hours before The Sun published some photos in which he appeared kissing Mary Elizabeth Winstead. That same May, she announced her separation from her then-husband, Riley Steams. They soon found themselves involved in a lot of criticism, even from McGregor's own daughters—his daughter Clara called her father's partner a “piece of trash.” A media stir that failed to end the relationship: the actors said “I do” in April 2022.