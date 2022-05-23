During a virtual press conference for the next Disney Plus series “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi” attended by The Republic, actor Ewan McGregor recalled his time in Peru.

So too, the interpreter, who reprises the role of General Kenobi after “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”He said how he prepared to reprise the role. “When I started reading the script, I realized that my voice no longer sounded the same, so I had to re-study his voice, his way of speaking, his rhythms and his patterns. After that, the character quickly came back to me,” she recounted.

Ewan McGregor and Peru

In 2019, Ewan McGregor was in Peru, specifically in Piquillacta, Cusco, for the filming of the series “Long way up”. In the documentary program, the actor and his friend Charley Boorman traveled by motorcycle from Argentina to Los Angeles, United States.

“I had a great time in Peru when we traveled the entire country on a motorcycle. It was lovely being out there,” said the actor.

Watch Ewan McGregor’s passage through Peru

Likewise, the interpreter spoke about the new vision he has about “Star Wars”, a franchise that he starred in at the time, but also criticized. Let’s remember that when he came out “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”, the comments were divided; However, the opinions of the fans against it were what overshadowed the George Lucas tape the most.

“When the prequels came out, it was a bit disappointing the reception we got, the reviews were pretty negative. It was very difficult to do that trilogy, especially episodes 2 and 3, there was a lot of green screen and blue screen because George was in pioneering mode with the crews and visual effects, and he wanted to explore that,” he shared.

“But over the years, we started to hear the voices of the people we made these movies for: the kids who grew up watching those movies not as prequels. The new generations embraced that and the trilogy is their “Star Wars” just as Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Alec Guinness was mine,” he added.

The series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres this May 27. Photo: Disney Plus.

Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” takes place a decade after the end of “Revenge of the Sith,” as Obi-Wan finds himself on the run from the Empire and Emperor Palpatine, who seeks to execute any Jedi with the help of his Padawan. Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and a group of Inquisitors. The series premieres this Friday, May 27.

Where will the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series take place?

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place on Tatooine, the planet where he met Anakin and went into exile after the Sith took over the galaxy, and his best friend and apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) fell to the dark side of the Force, becoming Darth Vader.