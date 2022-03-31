Ewan McGregor is one of those actors who charms, who doesn’t dislike anyone (at least most) and who has led his already extensive trajectory based on contradictions, but not on the decisions of his projects (most have been correct), but in terms of the content of his films and series, and the variability of characters that guided the course of his destiny in cinema.

A lover of motorcycles, of which he has put together an extraordinary collection and has even made a documentary series, from time to time you could run into him opening doors in the style obi wan. He recently won an Emmy for best actor in a miniseries or TV movie for “Halston”from Netflix.

Ewan Gordon McGregor was born in Perth, Scotland, on March 31, 1971. He studied drama at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where he shared classrooms with Daniel Craig. Six months before graduating, he landed a leading role in the BBC’s six-part series “Dennis Potter’s Lipstick on your Collar.” Since then he has worked continuously.

His film debut was in 1993 with the film “Being Human” with actor Robin William. s, and the following year he won the Empire Award for his performance in the thriller “Shallow Grave”, in which he worked for the first time with director Danny Boyle, who would direct him in “Trainspotting” in 1996, a film that gave him prestige international that it maintains until today.

From the heroin addict in the cult film “Trainspotting”, to the consecrated indie in “Velvet Goldmine”, the “glam” musical by Todd Haynes, in which he recreated Iggy Pop’s alter ego and celebrated an expansive sexuality Until having Nicole Kidman as a long-suffering muse in another completely different musical like “Moulin Rouge”, being Jesus Christ himself in his lost days or the most beloved Jedi master of all in “Obi Wan Kenobi”, McGregor managed to realize his greatest dream. of “being one while always being two”.

Below is a brief review of 10 of his most representative films for his 51 years.

1. Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting” (1996)

British film based on the novel of the same name written by Irvine Welsh that tells a visceral story of a group of young heroin addicts from the lower class suburbs of Edinburgh, who have no aspiration, they only get dirty money to get high. The only one who seems to be able to escape this self-destructive fate is its protagonist, Mark Renton. It has a sequel called “T2: Trainspotting” from 2017.

2. Todd Haynes’s “Velvet Goldmine” (1998)

The title is inspired by a song of the same name written by David Bowie. Haynes had originally planned to do a kind of biography of Bowie during his Ziggy Stardust stage, but the singer refused. Because of this, the two main characters are fictional, albeit influenced by the real figures. The film tells the story of Arthur Stuart (Christian Bale), a reporter investigating the career of glam rock singer Brian Slade (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), who is mysteriously murdered at one of his concerts. To do this, he must interview the people who were part of his life at that time, including Curt Wild, based on Iggy Pop (Ewan McGregor).

3. “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” by George Lucas (1999)

Your front door entry into the world of Star Wars. Written and directed by George Lucas himself. It is the fourth installment of the saga and the first in its chronological order. The plot describes the story of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi (McGregror), who escort and protect Queen Amidala from her planet Naboo to Coruscant in the hope of finding a peaceful way out of a trade conflict. large-scale interplanetary

4. “Moulin Rouge!” by Baz Luhrman (2001)

Film by the eccentric Australian director, starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. It is largely based on Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “La traviata”, as well as the novel “The Lady of the Camellias” by Alexandre Dumas (son). The writer Christian (McGregor) falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, Satine (Kidman), and one night, after a misunderstanding, their paths end up crossing. He makes her fall in love with her poetry and she bewitches him with the light that radiates from her eyes, but everything will change when she discovers that Christian is not the millionaire duke that she is willing to convince to finance a play.

5. Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawk Down” (2002)

“The Fall of the Black Hawk” (its title in Spanish) is based on the non-fiction book of the same name written by journalist Mark Bowden, which narrates the real event that occurred during an American peacekeeping mission, with a UN mandate in Somalia in 1993. The film tells with a great cast that includes aside from McGregor, Eric Bana, Josh Hartnett, Tom Sizemore, William Fichtner, Sam Shepard, Jeremy Piven and Tom Hardy.

6. Tim Burton’s “Big Fish” (2003)

“The Big Fish” is based on the novel “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions” by Daniel Wallace, where Edward Bloom he is a man who recounts moments of his life adding fantastic features to them, but when he does so at the wedding of his son Will, who works as a journalist in Paris, he stops speaking to him for three years. When his father’s health declines, he returns with his wife Josephine to Alabama. It is on the plane that Will narrates one of his father’s stories, in which he met a witch who showed him how he would die by looking through her glass eye.

7. Woody Allen’s “Cassandra’s Dream” (2007)

This Allen film stars Ewan McGregor and Colin Farrell. It tells the story of Ian (McGregor) and his younger brother Terry (Farrell). Despite their financial difficulties, they both buy a second-hand sailboat called “Cassandra’s Dream”, with the idea of ​​refurbishing it and sailing on it on weekends.

8. “Angels and Demons” by Ron Howard (2009)

The second film, based on a novel by Dan Brown , is the sequel to “The Da Vinci Code”, where the European Organization for Nuclear Research starts the Large Hadron Collider and creates three vials of antimatter particles, larger than those produced before. Almost immediately, Father Silvano is killed and one of the antimatter vials goes missing. At the same time, the Catholic Church is mourning the sudden death of Pope John Paul II in Rome and preparing for the papal conclave to elect the next pope. The camerlengo, Father Patrick McKenna (Ewan McGregor), assumes temporary control of the Holy See, which will generate the strangest events that will be investigated again by Robert Langdon (Tom Hans).

9. Mike Mills’ Beginners (2010)

The film is structured as a series of interconnected flashbacks . Following the death of his father Hal (Christopher Plummer), Oliver (Ewan McGregor) reflects on his relationship with Hal and the death of his mother, Georgia. Shortly after her death, Hal had come out as gay to her son (Oliver) and began to explore this aspect of her life. Meanwhile, Hal is diagnosed with terminal cancer and Oliver helps care for him, until he dies.

10. “Last Days in the Desert” by Rodrigo García Barcha (2015)

This is a religious drama film directed and written by Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, son of Novel Gabriel García Márquez and starring McGregor. It’s about the temptation of Jesus Christ. The tape follows Jesus and the devil through the desert. The interesting thing is that Ewan plays both the son of God and the devil.

Series

McGregor throughout his career has also participated in several series (his acting debut was in an English TV fiction), either as a guest, part of the cast or protagonist. We mention some of them: