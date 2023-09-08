The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) warned against being tempted by fake job offers that lead to falling into the net of human trafficking, and revealed that it provided support for 182 cases during the first half of this year, including 18 cases of human trafficking.

In detail, the center warned against fake job offers, calling on job seekers to search carefully for the company’s information, verify its authenticity, beware of fake and unrealistic promises, not pay any amount of money to apply for a job, read the contract carefully before signing, and trust their instincts.

He asked community members, in case of suspected human trafficking, not to hesitate to contact him on the hotline 800-7283.

The Center affirmed its keenness to extend a helping hand and support to victims of human trafficking in the UAE, as its role is to protect and care for them and to provide its services to everyone who needs it, pointing to the expansion of its partnerships to support its role in providing comprehensive and integrated services to beneficiaries, as its efforts during the current year included the signing of a memorandum of understanding With the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, to organize the reception of cases, organize events related to human rights and exchange experiences, in addition to a memorandum of understanding with Zayed University to promote knowledge exchange, exchange of experts and specialists and spread awareness.

The statistics issued by the center showed that a variety of services were provided to victims of violence, abuse and human trafficking for 182 cases during the first half of this year, which opened doors of hope and allowed them to start a new and dignified life.

The types of cases received by the center were divided into 122 cases of domestic violence, 42 cases of violence against children, and 18 cases of human trafficking. The center hosted 57 cases in its shelters during the same period, and provided them with integrated care, rehabilitation and empowerment services. It also succeeded in reintegrating 77% of the cases into society by the end of the second quarter of the year, and the percentage of female cases reached 85%.

The statistics showed that, during the past year, he provided 302 legal counseling and support services, 182 social services that include empowerment and reintegration, 120 safe shelter services, 78 family counseling services, 66 community awareness and education services, 52 psychological support services, and received 432 communications via the 800 hotline. SAVE (800 7283). The number of cases of violence that the center referred last year to the competent authorities in the concerned sectors, after evaluating each case individually, reached 88 cases.

Ewaa indicated its keenness to provide proactive services and care for cases received by it, and to prepare a case management framework for all categories approved in the center, and models and policies according to international best practices, indicating that people who come to it are victims of violence who feel let down and shameful, and carry heavy burdens that they cannot bear. On their own, working with them to build new beginnings full of hope and positivity.

3 factors lead to violence

The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) identified three factors that lead to violence, including the individual, the family and society, pointing out that these factors differ according to age and the type of violence, as the factors related to the individual include being a victim of previous violence, or being exposed to aggressive behavior at an early age, Uses drugs, alcohol or tobacco, has a low IQ, has antisocial beliefs and attitudes, has been exposed to violence and conflict within the family, has a low income, has experienced physical abuse in the past, is unemployed, and has a desire for power and control.

Family-related factors include harsh disciplinary methods, permissiveness or inconsistency in counseling and direction, lack of parental involvement in parenting, poor emotional attachment to parents or caregivers, marital conflicts, marital instability or divorce, material pressures and abnormal family relations, And dealing with aggressive and anti-social people, in addition to parents who have not completed their secondary education, while the factors specific to society include norms and stereotypes that do not equal gender, social norms that encourage violence towards others, income inequality, and weak health, educational and economic policies and laws social.