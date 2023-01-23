The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care “Ewaa”, affiliated with the Department of Community Development, during its participation as a golden sponsor in the activities of the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference, reviewed the best international practices for the prevention and protection of groups exposed to domestic violence.

A community education expert at the center, Dr. Amina bin Hammad, spoke, during a workshop entitled “Planning for the Safety of Victims of Domestic Violence”, about the need to raise awareness among members of society of the most important mechanisms for preventing the risks and repercussions of violence and abuse within the family, including safety and security plans and maintaining hotlines and means of communication. To inform the institutions concerned with the protection of potential victims and the care, rehabilitation and empowerment of victims of domestic violence.

And she touched on the most important challenges that specialists and experts may face when raising awareness of ways of protection and prevention through the development of safety and security plans, and they include the lack of necessary resources for the victim such as financial resources and adequate housing, and the challenges of the psychological situation of the victim, which may include feelings of inability to accept a change in the status quo, and fear From separation and its effects on the family, misuse of technology by the abuser, and negative beliefs… emphasizing the pivotal role of community awareness in rescuing and protecting potential victims.

The participation of the Abu Dhabi Shelter and Humanitarian Care Center – Ewaa in the Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference 2023 is a reflection of its keenness to work jointly to advance efforts to promote mental health in society and eliminate violence in all its forms, which contribute to achieving the goals of the social sector system in Abu Dhabi.