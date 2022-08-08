The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care “Ewaa” of the Department of Community Development announced the provision of prevention, care and empowerment services for more than 740 cases of violence, abuse and human trafficking over the past 24 months, with the number of beneficiaries of its services reaching more than 1,000 cases since its establishment.

The announcement comes two years after the decision of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi was issued to expand the powers of the center to include all cases of violence and abuse in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to cases of human trafficking in the UAE, after its services were limited to the care, rehabilitation and empowerment of the category of human trafficking only.

The Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Accommodation and Humanitarian Care “Ewaa” Sarah Shuhail said that the center provides a variety of services, including the case reporting service, under which the 800 SAVE hotline (800 7283), which has received about 900 phone calls over the past 12 months, noting that Most of the inquiries via the hotline are related to the services provided, ways to support cases of violence, the mechanisms used to provide safe shelter, aid and humanitarian care provided.

She explained that the center currently provides main services that include reporting cases of violence, abuse and human trafficking, referral, providing support and social rehabilitation by specialists, individual and group psychological support, counseling and legal support, and holding family counseling sessions to support families in problems related to raising children, marital disputes and violence. Family and social services, provision of temporary shelter that meets basic and immediate needs according to the assessment of the situation, preparation and participation in studies, research and questionnaires on violence, abuse and trafficking in human beings, and providing contributions to the community and institutions of cases and their effective and credible management.

She pointed out that the legal advice and support service has the largest number of beneficiaries, given the legal dimensions that most victims of violence go through, especially since most cases suffer from a lack of legal awareness and knowledge of their rights, noting that all services guarantee the confidentiality of beneficiaries’ data using the latest case management systems, while Collaboration is made with a comprehensive system of stakeholders in order to provide services smoothly.

Regarding the center’s meeting with many national authorities and international organizations recently, Shehail said that the center is holding a series of various meetings with various concerned parties to discuss the possibilities and opportunities for cooperation available during the coming months and years.. She considered that this is a necessary stage with the expansion of the center’s powers, to introduce everything that is new. and exploring the maximum potential, while working together to prepare for initiatives, awareness campaigns, develop services, and others.

Regarding the most important bodies that cooperated with the center recently, Shuhail said that law enforcement agencies, including the police and the judiciary, came to the fore, for their role in referring and solving legal problems experienced by cases of violence and abuse, and human trafficking in particular, from the loss of identification documents, or The need for legal defense, filing cases, providing translators, or others, and with it the role of embassies in facilitating the procedures for taking care and enabling cases.

She noted that the center, in order to facilitate the provision of health care services to cases, signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Health Insurance Company “Daman” a few days ago to provide insurance cards with benefits and broader coverage in the health sector, and the terms of the agreement in themselves provide doors to enhance opportunities and solutions. for cases.

She said: “With the reception of various cases of children, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority worked with the center, finally, and provided guidance and valuable information during its work to allocate a new shelter for children in line with the highest international standards, as the cooperation resulted in designing the building in a way that allows the child to feel security and protection and put in place all the tools and techniques that contribute to qualifying and empowering him efficiently.”

She explained that the center participated at the beginning of this year, with the Monitoring and Social Innovation Sector of the Department of Community Development, in launching a domestic violence questionnaire, reviewing and proposing amendments for the purposes of the comprehensiveness of the study, and the center’s services will be developed based on the results of the questionnaire.. She indicated that the center works closely with the Foundation Zayed Higher for People of Determination, while providing its services to cases of people of determination, as the Foundation provides its support in evaluating the psychological state of each case.

She praised the cooperation of the social sector in general, including the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority in empowering cases, the Ministry of Community Development in awareness efforts, the Community Contributions Authority – Together, and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, while the Ministry of Education facilitates the completion of the education of children residing in shelters. Shehail emphasized the center’s keenness to cooperate with educators and experts to help children residing in its shelters continue their education by organizing cultural programs such as reading and writing activities, manual skills, human development programs and art therapy to achieve psychological balance, character building and behavior correction. She pointed out that the center is currently holding summer programs for them with the presence of female teachers and supervisors during the holidays. On cases of human trafficking of children, she stated that cases of human trafficking in general receive initial intervention, which includes assessment, medical examination, development of a plan of care and empowerment according to each case, in addition to safe shelter services, emergency care, social, legal, medical and psychological support, and empowerment through professional training And acquiring skills, then aftercare after leaving the shelter by facilitating voluntary return to the homeland or finding an alternative homeland, following up and checking on them constantly and providing financial support if necessary, noting that the center attracts a wide network of partners during its work on each case, from international organizations and agencies. Security, judiciary, embassies and trainers. She said that child victims receive all the aforementioned services, in addition to education programs inside the shelter and the provision of specialized educators or online courses, to encourage them to continue their education after departure, and coordination is being made with international organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, to provide alternative families. case of need.

Empowerment of victims of human trafficking

The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care “Ewaa” was established in 2008 to provide care, rehabilitation and empowerment to victims of human trafficking in the UAE, and its functions expanded, by 2020, to follow the Department of Community Development and include all cases of violence and abuse in Abu Dhabi.

Ewaa provides comprehensive services in accordance with the best international standards and practices, within its comprehensive care model, and is keen to spread awareness through community initiatives and programs, with the aim of changing the prevailing view in society towards violence. It also contributes to research and development of policies aimed at stopping violence. The center adopts The slogan “Humanity is Dignity, Not Humiliation” since 2008.

