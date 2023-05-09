The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, reviewed the UAE’s records and achievements in addressing human trafficking, during its participation in the country’s delegation in the review session of the UAE’s fourth national report on human rights at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, headed by the Minister of Community Development, Shamma Al Mazrouei.

The Director General of the Center, Sarah Shuhail, delivered her speech before the Universal Periodic Review Working Group, in which she affirmed the UAE’s keenness to consolidate human rights and establish a number of centers and institutions to care for and shelter victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and violence against children, since 2007, including the Dubai Foundation. for the care of women and children, the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care, and the Aman Center for Women and Children.

And she touched on the approval of the 800SAVE hotline by the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, to receive reports of this crime at the state level, which is managed by the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa and has qualified employees to receive reports and deal with them in several languages.

And it stated that a package of services was provided in the aforementioned centers and institutions, starting with the receipt of victims, whether through their embassies, through places of worship, hospitals, or through law enforcement agencies, and the provision of all psychological, social, health and legal services, and the victims are informed of their rights, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, and the issuance of Temporary permits to reside in the country throughout the period of legal procedures, in addition to rehabilitation and voluntary return. There is also cooperation with international organizations to resettle some victims of human trafficking according to their circumstances in an urgent and fair manner without discrimination on the basis of race, sex or religion.

And she talked about the awareness campaigns and initiatives launched by the national authorities through social media and educational publications that were distributed to workers constantly, in addition to organizing forums on the rights of support groups and workers and holding meetings in the embassies of the exporting countries to introduce the services that are provided to the victims and how to report.

On the sidelines of the session, the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa held an art exhibition at the headquarters of the Human Rights Council for a period of three days, which included a number of works created by the fingers of human trafficking victims residing in its shelters during art therapy and psychological rehabilitation sessions.