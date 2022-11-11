Spain was one of the most important countries in the creation of UN Women, in 2010. It contributed around a third of the funds that were needed for its start-up. However, it never had a National Committee in Spanish territory, which can be understood as a headquarters. Until now. This Friday, November 11, it will become the thirteenth country with that committee. It is currently made up of eight women from different disciplines and fields. And the road has been difficult and hard, three years of bureaucracy and work that the already president of UN Women Spain, Ewa Widlak, 39, Polish by birth, Spanish by adoption for a little over a decade after living in Russia, Lebanon and France, gender consultant and auditor certified by the International Labor Organization. The night before the launch of the organization in Spain, this Thursday, she sits down to put into perspective why “it is important for Spain that UN Women is here and for UN Women that Spain has a presence.”

Ask. How and why was it decided that Spain should have a UN Women headquarters?

Response. It was a very important country in donating funds for the origin of the organization, and has always been so in terms of equality and the drive for feminist initiatives. This, the election of the countries with a committee, is a fairly armored process because UN Women does not want to allow mistakes. And Spain is strategic. In this sense, and I say this as a foreigner, it is an exemplary country since the early 2000s. Parity governments, women in ministries with weight, tough, and all the development of equality policies. For Spain to take this step was quite a natural path.

P. What will be the role of UN Women in Spain?

R. Our mandate entails three types of actions. First, promote, support and make visible the work we do in terms of equality and empowerment of girls and women. A second leg would be political advocacy, that is, work with public and private sector organizations and institutions. And a third, get funds to finance projects around the world. Initiatives to fight against gender violence, others for political or economic empowerment, now we have several against digital harassment, which is a very little studied and very growing issue. Or help women in the context of climate change, especially in developing countries, which suffer more; or in wars. Neither the climate crisis nor war conflicts are gender neutral.

P. What relationship have they had so far with the Government, with the ministries?

R. At first, the reception of the news of the launch of UN Women has been very good. And we’ve already had a couple of meetings with different ministries and hopefully we can move on from here. Both with Foreign Affairs and with Equality, above all, because they are the two ministries that come together for the work of UN Women within Spain and for the issue of development cooperation.

P. What are Spain’s weak points in terms of equality?

R. There are still issues to reinforce. Spain is at the tail end in parenting and care policies, it is something essential. Public services, aid, co-responsibility, reasonable working hours are needed. From UN Women a very strong campaign is being carried out in this sense. On the other hand, economic leadership is slow, although there is a progression that cannot be denied, it is slow. Women still struggle to be recognized for their value, to rise to leadership positions. The results of studies by the European Institute for Gender Equality say that those countries with mandatory quotas advance faster. In Spain they are still recommendations, so companies have room to go more slowly. But that obligation by law paid off in Portugal, France or Italy.

It is not enough to have 50% women on the workforce, but 50% women leaders. And in all areas, not only in areas such as Education or the Humanities. We must raise awareness of the existence of stereotypes, which seems to be something that is there, but the reality is that they have a real impact on economic participation in the medium and long term. It happens for example with STEM careers [Ciencia, Tecnología, Ingeniería y Matemáticas], the best paid and in which there is the greatest gap. That has a financial impact, we are creating female poverty.

P. And the strong?

R. The fight against sexist violence, political empowerment and a conscientious civil society. The commitment at the level of government and civil society, which also exists in both large and small companies. In the meetings we have held so far we have only found complicity with women’s rights, which are human rights, and the will to commit, to change things. Then it will have to materialize, but it’s a great starting point. In Spain, feminism has managed to become mainstream in the sense that it has spread, that has made a lot of progress and that progress is unstoppable.

Ewa Widlak, president of UN Women Spain, this Thursday in Madrid. INMA FLORES (THE COUNTRY)

P. What changes do you think have helped the most to advance equality in the last decade in Spain?

R. The most relevant is undoubtedly the fight against gender violence. Let’s not forget that 20 years ago there was talk of crimes of passion, today nobody is allowed to say that, no media would put that in a headline. The most important advance is in this field, even a macho joke is no longer funny or compliments on the street are no longer normalized, the fact that girls have to accept and put up with it. Harassment, for example, is something that is still very widespread, in the world there are still 150 countries that do not consider it violence, but something normal. What happened, for example, with the Colegio Mayor Elías Ahuja in Madrid, if it had happened a day later, it would have been a crime.

P. Does it say it by the law of the only yes is yes?

R. Yes, exactly, because it was known a day before it came into force [lo hizo el 7 de octubre]. And that law already typifies the so-called street harassment as a crime. That also showed something very important, that there is a lack of education in this area, and on the other hand, the virulent reaction that there was reflects that there is awareness, that Spanish society realizes that there are acts that can no longer be accepted. For this reason, all the steps that Spain has taken, political, social and legislative, are very important.

P. That law, already in force, opened some debates. Now Spain has other open, political and social, most related to regulations in process. I would like to ask you about the position of the organization. For example, the reform of the abortion law, in which the Government wants to return the autonomous and free decision to 16-year-old women and those with disabilities.

R. We salute the initiative, in favor. It means ensuring the right of women to decide about their bodies and ensuring proper and correct sanitary conditions for those who wish to exercise this right.

P. Regarding pimping, trafficking and prostitution?

R. The protection of people, of human rights, is the perspective with which UN Women works. The problem in this field is very complex, with many edges. If you really want to solve it, you can’t treat it alone, for example, from pimping. Bills have to take all factors into account. And you have to touch on things, such as immigration laws, immigration issues, protection for these women and children and outlets for them, bureaucratic and economic issues.

P. The current project of trans law includes free gender self-determination [que una persona pueda con su sola voluntad cambiar el sexo y el nombre en el Registro Civil], proposes that minors between the ages of 12 and 14 can do so with judicial approval, those between 14 and 16, with parental permission and if they do not have it, they can go to court; and free from 16.

R. From our perspective, this law is defending the rights of trans people, a tremendously vulnerable group, and it is a defense that corresponds to international human rights law. That trans people gain rights does not take away rights from anyone.

P. And regarding sexist violence, in which there is a denialism that has spread in recent years and a discourse on the part of politics that encompasses domestic violence and gender violence as one.

R. There are many types of violence, yes, but sexist violence is one that is perpetrated against women just because they are women. And this is a social problem, not only in Spain, it is something so universal, that it affects all the countries of the world, that it cannot be denied and it cannot be said that it does not exist.

P. What real risks can these speeches have?

R. First, that there are people who believe it, and for adolescents the risk is greater. That is why it is important to insist on reality, with evidence and data, from all areas, including the media, which play a very important role. And this is something that UN Women is also going to do in Spain to the extent that it can: provide clear, truthful and contrasted information. On the contrary, when information is manipulated, public conversation is intoxicated to the detriment of democracy.