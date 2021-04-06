Dubai (Union)

Martin Pederson, President of the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA), announced the renewal of sponsorship for the Al Habtoor Championships for the next season and sponsorship of a skilled team, indicating that a skilled IFZA team is undergoing a comprehensive building and renovation phase, and it will be a difficult figure next season, by contracting with new professional players and purchasing 40 Horses from Argentina, to be able to compete strongly in all championships, especially the President’s Cup and the Dubai Gold Cup.

He affirmed Evza’s intention to organize a tournament for national male and female players, based on a societal duty imperative to the ancient traditions of his company, and there will be encouraging incentives for all, and we are thinking in the future to hold tournaments across the Gulf region.

He added: It has been agreed with Rashid and Mohammed Al Habtoor to transform next year’s tournaments into comprehensive festivals, and will not be limited to polo matches only, but also to “singing and musical” artistic performances, heritage shows and fashion shows, to attract all segments of society. He continued: The infrastructure witnessed by the polo stadiums in the UAE is proud, and comparable to the largest in the world, and it was an obsession, but rather a motivation, for the most prominent stars of the game in the world to be in the Emirates and participate in most of the activities and tournaments that are held on its stadiums, and I thank everyone for their serious cooperation in making the season successful, especially the family Al Habtoor led by Khalaf Al Habtoor and his two sons Rashid and Mohammed.