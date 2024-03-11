If the EV transition goes through the five phases, a lot of people will still be in anger or denial. But who knows, that might change soon. It won't be long before EVs are as expensive as gasoline cars. However, the cost reductions do have a dark side: repair costs will continue to rise considerably.

According to the research team of Gartner it is not the battery costs that will drop, but the overall production costs. Innovations such as gigacasting make production simpler and therefore faster and less expensive. Gartner predicts that prices in 2027 have fallen so far that EVs are just as expensive as comparable petrol cars.

Older car brands such as Toyota are busy applying the new production technology. What the research says nothing about: if you use things like gigacasting for petrol cars, they also become much cheaper. In theory, the prices of petrol cars would fall just as fast. The research also says nothing about falling battery prices.

The big disadvantage for EV brands

An important aspect of gigacasting is replacing all kinds of small parts with one large part. And there is the downside. In the event of a collision, you immediately have to replace or repair a large part, instead of a small part. The average cost of repairs after a serious accident will increase by 30 percent by 2027, the researchers predict.

“As a result, cars that have been in an accident may be more susceptible to a total loss assessment because the cost of repairs can cost more than the residual value,” Gartner writes. And that in turn has consequences for the insurer's premiums, because they could increase significantly for everyone. Another option is for insurers to exclude certain EVs.

Therefore, the research agency warns car brands: 'The rapid reduction in EV production costs should not be done at the expense of higher repair costs, as this could lead to a consumer backlash in the long term. New ways of producing an EV should only be used with processes that ensure lower repair costs.'

Many EV brands are going bankrupt

The researchers think that the EV transition will change from a 'gold rush' to 'survival of the fittest'. There are still many start-ups that depend on outside investors. According to Gartner, these brands are very vulnerable. In three years, the researchers expect that 15 percent of EV brands founded in the past ten years will go bankrupt.