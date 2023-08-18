EVs were not the cause of the disaster on that boat in the North Sea.

It’s funny how we get angry emails at Autoblog for one message. One thinks we shouldn’t bury our heads in the sand and embrace the EV, the other thinks we’re a bunch of green tree huggers with a wheatgrass juice fetish. It’s even more hilarious when you see that it’s the same message.

In this case it concerns the Fremantle Highway, which we have a nice update about thanks to a sharp Autoblog reader. It was believed that it was due to an electric car that suddenly and spontaneously caught fire.

EVs did not cause the fire

3,784 cars were present on the steel barge, of which 498 were electric. According to Japanese employee Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the fire started at one of the EVs.

About 900 to 1,000 cars – including electric cars – are still in good condition. The fire most likely started on the eighth floor (out of twelve in total). The chance that the fire was caused by an electric car is therefore very small.

So all EVangelists can breathe a sigh of relief. They will not be dragged through the mud because of the start of the fire.

Fire is indeed difficult to extinguish by EVs

What is of course the case is that the electric cars make extinguishing extremely difficult. This is due to the most fragile part of the electric car: the battery. It is too heavy, has too little capacity and degrades like crazy. At the Xenos they would not dare to sell it. They are also rubbish if a fire starts.

In the event of a fire, the battery cells retain the heat and can still ignite later, even after extinguishing. So putting out the fire for a while is not an easy task and that is a disadvantage if an object is ablaze. So oh well, in one article we antagonized the EV haters and anti-car brigade in one fell swoop.

