Yes, a shipping company from the EV country will be the first to ban electric cars.

As is known a electric car quite difficult to extinguish once the battery has caught fire. That is already a problem on the road, but especially if the car in question is on a boat. This may have been the reason that the Felicity Ace followed the Titanic with nearly 4,000 cars.

The true cause of the fire on the Felicity Ace may never be revealed, but it is thought provoking. What if an electric car catches fire on a boat? Then you have a serious problem.

That is also what the Norwegian shipping company Havila Kystruten has concluded. They had a risk analysis carried out and came to the conclusion that they would never be able to extinguish an electric car on board.

The shipping company has therefore taken a rigorous measure: electric cars will be banned from their ships from now on. This applies not only to battery-electric cars, but also to hybrids and hydrogen cars.

We have to say that it is a fairly easy choice for Havila Kystruten to make. After all, transporting cars is not their core business. They sail along the Norwegian coast on cruise ships, also taking a limited number of cars with them. From now on, these will no longer be EVs.

Although there are more EVs driving around in Norway than in any other country, this is not a decision that immediately has a lot of impact. However, the shipping company does add fuel to the fire in the discussion about transporting EVs. Who knows, other shipping companies will follow their example.

