In the United Kingdom they have a pit crisis, writes The Telegraph. Almost 14 billion euros would be needed to fill all the holes in the road. A hole in the hand turns out to be necessary for the holes in the road, so. And apparently electric cars only exacerbate this problem. The news platform calculated that an EV causes on average 2.24 times more wear and tear on the road surface than a petrol car.

Heavy cars (more quickly) cause cracks in the road surface. If these cracks are not repaired, holes will form. Now we don’t have much to do with the problems in the UK, but in the Netherlands the EVs are of course just as heavy as there. It is therefore extra striking that owners of electric cars do not currently pay road tax.

EV drivers will pay road tax next year

The amount of road tax in the Netherlands is calculated on the basis of weight, because heavy cars cause more wear and tear. Until now, EV drivers have been given an exemption to encourage electric driving. That measure will disappear. Next year, plug-in users will receive a 75 percent discount on road tax, but from 2026 drivers will simply pay in full.

In England, the government would look at a so-called pot hole tax, or a pit tax. Drivers of electric cars would have to pay extra tax to compensate for the damage they cause to the asphalt. Given that the road tax in the Netherlands will already be extra high for EV drivers, we already indirectly have this pit tax here.