Say, you with your EVs… You are partly to blame for global warming. And I’m not saying that, that’s what the KNMI says…

You have undoubtedly noticed in recent years; the sun is shining more and more and it is getting warmer. Indeed, the earth is warming and that is not because of dirty old diesels. Where then? Well, by EVs.

They ensure that the air becomes cleaner and that in turn causes the earth to warm up even more. Don’t quite understand him? In that case we will explain it to you, it’s so neat.

EVs cause additional global warming

The sun was shining in recent years, no less than 17 percent more than normal and there was 40 percent less rain. The summer and autumn in particular were exceptionally warm, with the highest temperature measured at 39.5 degrees. But what do those EVs have to do with that?

Well, it’s like this. The air is getting cleaner and that means that more sun rays can penetrate to the earth. In the early days, when the air was still dirty, the particles of dirt reflected that radiate and therefore it became less warm. Those good old days…

Of course there were many more factors for the sunshine, such as little cloud cover due to jet streams and other difficult meteorological terms, but the fact is that clean air provides more sun and therefore higher temperatures.

Ergo, if you drive such a clean EV, you are actively contributing to global warming. Just so you know when you hang it on the charging station again.

Next time, why not do a nice thick diesel again?

