If you think you’re just as busy saving the planet with your Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, you turn out to be completely wrong. EVs are not sustainable at all.

Electric cars are the future. Or rather, they are already there. Compared to the car with the traditional combustion engine, there are many advantages. But it’s not all hosanna.

Unfortunately, electric cars have a battery and, as everyone knows, they are rubbish. They are large, degrade fairly quickly and have a low energy density. So you need a huge battery to have a little radius of action.

At Stellantis they are a bit done with it. That’s what Ned Curic says. That is the CTO of the group, so he knows a bit about it:

It’s frustrating to see how heavy cars have become. It’s not good for the environment, it’s not good for resources and it’s not good for efficiency. If we really care about sustainability, then the weight has to go down. ‘We’ say that we want to leave the planet in a better place, but as an industry we still make cars much too heavy. Ted Nuric, doesn’t think EVs are sustainable at all.

Fortunately, Ned Curic does say ‘we’. At Stellantis here in Europe they have very sensible electric cars such as the Peugeot e-2008, Opel Corsa-e and Fiat 500e. In the US they are about to launch the RAM 1500 REV.

Ram 1500 REV front three-quarters

That will undoubtedly be one of the heaviest cars in the world, given that the competition (Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lighting) are also difficult heavy.

Special measures

Of course, the manufacturers will not immediately do anything about it. They can still make good money this way. Perhaps they are controlled from the outside to do something about the weight. For example, the Hummer EV weighs 4,100 kilograms. The American security watchdog, the NHTSA, has also noticed this. At the moment they are looking to tighten up the rules for these heavy monsters. Think of a lower maximum speed, just as it applies to trucks.

Needlessly complex

But is more that Ned wants to tackle. He also finds cars unnecessarily complex and complicated. According to him, it only ensures that people are more distracted and focus less on driving itself.

Thanks to many driving assistants (lane assist, steering assistant, active cruise control) you also have more time for that than before. However, that is not a good solution. According to Curic, the right solution is coming in the form of the ‘SmartCockpit’.

