EVs for petrolheads, that sounds remarkable.

We are sometimes asked at birthdays what our own opinion is about electric cars. After all, it has become a permanent subject of our field. Of course we get soft knees from a Lexus LF-A or Alfa Romeo 8C Competitzione. That level of emotion an EV has not yet managed to elicit.

But… there are a lot of great electric cars. By that we don’t just mean just good cars, but also cars that are really fun to drive. Think of the Audi e-tron GT, BMW i4, Kia EV6 and of course the Porsche Taycan. Of course we hope that more EVs for the petrolheads are coming.

Caterham launches EVs for petrolheads

Well, we have good news for you, because that’s about to happen! The very British Caterham is going to focus on the future with an electric driver’s car. That confirms Bob Laishley at coach. He is the CSO (Chief Strategic Officer) of Caterham Cars and must offer the brand future perspective. That’s not really there now. It is precisely for a brand like Caterham that a lot of things are going to change.

For example, the electric Caterham is on the way. Caterham deliberately skips the plug-in hybrid station. The reason is actually very simple: they are too heavy, too complex and too expensive. It is really an interim solution. Suppose Caterham switches to PHEVs, then they have to make another switch around 2030-2035. So Caterham is now doing it in one go.

Incidentally, the electric motor and battery pack are the least of their concerns. Like current engines, Caterham can source those from other brands. There are other challenges, such as all kinds of mandatory electronics for ‘safety’. Although paying attention is extremely safe and you automatically pay extremely close attention in a Caterham, Caterhams must also be equipped with lane assist, black boxes and other electronic assistance.

No electric 7

Incidentally, the first electric Caterham will not simply be an electric 7. According to Laishley, it will take a while before the technology is ready. The batteries in particular are a big challenge: they are very heavy and that is not what you want in a Caterham. That’s why Caterham comes with a larger model first. That will certainly not be a competitor of the BMW iX or Lotus Eletre.

No, it is a slightly larger model that is suitable for all seasons. Nevertheless, the Caterham brand values ​​will be preserved as much as possible. This way you have a Caterham for daily applications and one for the better track days. It would not be the first time that Caterham brings a larger and more expensive model on the market, in the 90s they already tried it with the ’21’ (image above).

