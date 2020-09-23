With the English record champions Manchester United the glory of the glorious old days has peeled off a little in recent years. Apparently, an ex-Red Devils player also sees it this way – and has now distributed it heavily against his old club via Instagram video post.
Patrice Evra worked as a full-back at Old Trafford for eight and a half years and won five championship titles with the English as well as the Champions League (2008). But other clubs have played first fiddle in the Premier League for several years. Like the local rival from Etihad Stadium. Or the Reds from Liverpool. For Evra, it obviously has a lot to do with the staff at Old Trafford. With the team for the team. With the leadership of the club.
“The club,” Evra said, “has to stop being so arrogant. There are people in this club who don’t even respect Sir Alex Ferguson.” Sir Alex is considered the mastermind of the glorious era of the 90s and is actually one of the sacred club sanctuaries. Evra sees that the big teams from 1999 or 2008 (both brought the triple to Manchester) do not get enough appreciation. “But what for? For business? I think some people in this club are damaging him.”
Furthermore, Evra went into the inadequate transfer policy of the Red Devils for him. In fact, the previous yield (with Donny van de Beek as the only transfer realized so far) is somewhat suboptimal in view of the names traded before the changeover period such as Ousmane Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Gareth Bale, Benoit Badiashile, Dayot Upamecano or Sergio Reguilon.
Evra received prominent support in this regard from Peter Crouch, who himself sharply criticized this so far only deal with van de Beek. Although the giant did not deny the Dutchman’s class per se, he considers the obligation to be illogical. “If you have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, what do you want with van de Beek?”
But back to Evra. He also clearly names horse and rider in his accounts. For example, accuses Vice President Ed Woodward of trusting the wrong people. “He even trusts people outside of the club and he shouldn’t. If we want a player who costs £ 20m, we end up getting him for £ 100m. Now these players don’t even want our money.”
Evra also shoots sharply against Matt Judge, who is responsible for the transfers in addition to Woodward, and even chats out quasi-internal matters. “A sports director from another club called me and asked to tell Matt Judge to answer his calls.” The Frenchman even claims to have identified structural problems. “I know people who are afraid to speak up because they might not get a job in the future.”
A climate of fear, paired with professional inability – a delicate mixture that Evra denounces. It doesn’t affect him himself, however, because he loves this club. But also say, perhaps in anticipation of a later offer: “I don’t need Manchester United!”
Leave a Reply