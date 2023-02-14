A little late, but Evra responds to his sentence for homophobic insults launched in March 2019. And the Frenchman is sad because an image emerges of him that he doesn’t like at all…

A little late, but Evra responds to his sentence for homophobic insults launched in March 2019. At the time, after Manchester United’s victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, the transalpine had dedicated himself to a war of words towards the Parisian club and another former French international, Jerome Rothen. But what was leaked during a video, which was posted on Snapchat, cost the former footballer dearly. In fact, a fine of almost 1,000 euros arrived for him a few days ago and the obligation to pay another 2,000 to groups fighting against homophobia.

The insults to PSG — What had Evra said? You had insulted PSG, including a lot of homophobia. “Manchester here. Stop cheering on teams that will never win… PSG, you’re a team of faggots, I’ll tell you to your face. We at United pitted our D-team against you and managed to win. Some guys who played used to clean my boots… Psg, you are s *****i!”. A savage attack, made up of very harsh words that have consequences… In fact, it was not the club who denounced it, which had also evaluated the possibility of doing so when the facts occurred, but a series of associations against homophobia, who decided not to sit idly by and meant that Evra had to answer for his claims in court. See also Shakira: this is Gorka Ezkurdia, the surfer with whom they saw the singer

The player’s reaction — And now Evra, who had also apologized and backtracked, speaking of a misunderstanding and a video made as a joke, is sad because an image emerges of him that he doesn’t like at all, as he explained to Times. “It hurts me because this doesn’t represent me, it was a private video in which I used words that I used normally when I was a kid. I immediately apologized, because I understood that I had offended someone, but they have been attacking the wrong person for four years, seeing what I’ve done in my life, which is to accept anyone for who they are. Since that incident I have never used words like that again and I recognized that in football there is a homophobic problem. And I want to pay those associations and I hope that they use money to do good, but money has nothing to do with it, the point is that I’m in a situation that doesn’t represent me as a person. I’ve lost the case, I’ll pay and that’s okay. But I don’t accept that the people try to describe me for what I am not”. See also Melissa Martínez does not save anything: "Raising the temperature to this cold night"

