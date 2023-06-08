The former Minister of the Interior of Bolivia in the government of Evo Morales (2006-2019), Carlos Romero, denounced this Wednesday (7) that the government of the current Bolivian president, Luis Arce, is protecting drug trafficking in the country. Romero also stated that currently in Bolivia, authorities live under the “law of Pablo Escobar, silver [suborno] or lead [morte]”.

Despite the lawsuit brought against him by the current Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, for “slander and defamation,” Romero said he will continue with the allegations that the Bolivian government protects drug trafficking.

“This criminal case filed against me will serve to clarify whether or not there is political, judicial and police protection for drug trafficking in Bolivia,” Romero said at a press conference in the city of Santa Cruz.

The former minister stressed that protection has been in effect since 2020 and that recent deaths in the country, such as that of the controller of the Fassil bank and the murder of Francisco Alejandro Suescun, known as Carachas, allegedly linked to drug trafficking, caught his attention. .

Romero said that on February 16, he was “alert” that police and civilians met in a condominium to discuss the case of the shipment of 478 kilos of cocaine on a Bolivian Aviación (BoA) flight to Spain, and that the situation was his “full knowledge”.

“In Bolivia, unfortunately, we have reached a moment when Pablo Escobar’s law is being applied, silver or lead, because it happens that here prosecutors and judges are the first to cover up [os casos] in coordination with some politicians”, he emphasized.

He also called on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to “declassify” reports on Bolivia.

Last week, Spain’s Tax Agency reported that, in February, customs agents inspected a plane that left Viru Viru airport, in Santa Cruz, and arrived at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas terminal. They found 478 kilos of cocaine in the luggage compartment, packaged in 12 packages.

The Bolivian government, which is still carrying out an investigation into the case, blamed an “international mafia that bribed the officials involved in the case”. At least five people were arrested, including the head of Analysis and Intelligence of the Special Force to Combat Drug Trafficking (Felcn ) and two employees of the airline BoA.