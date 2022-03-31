Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The official figures of covid-19 cases active in the Évora Region they didn’t have a disturbance todaysince according to the report issued by the Ministry of Health of the state of Sinaloa, Salvador Alvarado, Mocorito and Angostura did not register new infections.

On the other hand, in terms of discharged patients, 42 new discharges were registered throughout the state, and of these only one belongs to the region and was presented in Salvador Alvarado. While in Angostura and Mocorito they were absent in this category.

Until this day in Évora there are only six active cases, of which the majority are in Salvador Alvarado, since in this municipality there are three, in Angostura two and in the Magical Town there is only one case.

However, it is important to mention that there are 26 suspicions among the three municipalities that make up the region, and of this figure, 12 are for Salvador Alvarado, seven for Mocorito, and in Angostura there are also seven. It should be noted that these are cases to be confirmed or ruled out.