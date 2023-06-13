For months the cattle of the Évora region was locked in the corrals because in the agricultural valley there was a lot of growing and developing crops, which somewhat limited their feeding in terms of green pasture and caused 90 cases of herds with malnutrition and 20 cases of mortality.

In the municipality of Salvador Alvarado there were only 90 cases of malnutrition, in Angostura 20 cases of mortality and in the municipality of little boy remained without any case derived from this situation, this, according to the information provided by the three presidents of the Livestock Associations region of.

As explained by Adolfo Angulo López, president of the Local Cattle Association of Salvador Alvaradostarting approximately 10 days ago, cattle began to be grazed on agricultural land, where corn and sorghum were already threshed, this, after three or four months, as the case may be, enclosed the herds for three or four months, already that there were standing crops.

He added that to root that they are grazing the cattle there will be a certain economic solvency because the purchase of pasture will decrease, however, he confirmed that they are still pastures that do not have the necessary nutrients, so the rancher is forced to include minerals in their diets until they are when the rains arrive and there is green pasture, since with this it is avoided that they fall into malnutrition or mortality. He added that although there are still crops standing, because the threshing is relatively beginning, there is a cowboy who is in charge of being vigilant so that the herds do not get into other plots.

In the municipality of Angostura, Martín Humberto Valles Castro, president of the Local Cattle Association, He commented that some ranchers began to graze their herds in places that can be done, but not all, because there are still places where there is a lot of corn standing. He explained that it is important to get the herds and graze them, because it serves as exercise, to de-stress and they feed as they want.

“They get malnourished, they fall, they can’t stand up, and in the end they always die from so much malnutrition,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, in the municipality of Mocorito, Luis Enrique López, president of the Local Livestock Association, reported that they have not registered cases of malnutrition or mortality for these reasons, but they do have mortality from other situations, such as falls into ravines, where they break , the young are stuck to them when giving birth and because they walk in places that are not in sight of the producers.

He assured that the ranchers are taking advantage of the fact that they have already threshed and are removing the cattle to be fed before the rains arrive, which benefits them economically, since a lot of investment is required to buy bales to feed the herds in the corrals.