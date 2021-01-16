The second corona wave did little to affect the specialty chemicals company Evonik’s shares. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

The rate of the Essenes fell slightly at the end of October when the infection numbers began to climb again. In the meantime, however, Evonik has reached the level of EUR 27 again, as last at the end of 2019. This was not only due to the hope of a general economic recovery and the shift in investors towards cyclical stocks. The share price development is also due to the good prospects at Evonik.

The Nutrition & Care segment thanks to higher sales prices, it already delivered good results in the third quarter of 2020 and should continue to benefit from it. In addition, the recovery trend in the automotive sector, which is important for Evonik, is solidifying. Last but not least, the dividend yield of around four percent should also be attractive for investors.



Base: Specialty chemicals did well even during the crisis. The robust portfolio is likely to keep prices rising.

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: 32.00 euros



Stop rate: 23.00 euros