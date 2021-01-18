Cybersecurity has become one of the main challenges for companies around the world, and at the same time one of the great pending tasks in the era of teleworking. Ensuring computer security is today a priority for companies large and small, which have become the preferred target of cybercriminals. Their increasingly sophisticated and dangerous attacks are the order of the day and involve the loss of billions of euros.

In 2019 alone, the National Cryptological Center (CCN-CERT) and the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) managed more than 150,000 incidents in Spain that affected public and private institutions, companies and citizens. The covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the problem. Almost overnight, lockdown accelerated the digitization of employment and many businesses were unprepared to offer secure solutions to their employees.

These are ideal circumstances for criminals to carry out highly dynamic, almost surgical precision attacks, directed through highly advanced tools. Today more than ever, cybercriminals know exactly who they are going to attack, so they can prepare the crime in advance. This makes them even more accurate and harmful, so the traditional security approach is no longer sufficient to combat their threats.

No business organization is safe, because cybercrime can affect large corporations but also small and medium-sized businesses. In fact, SMEs are the target of up to 70% of cyberattacks in Spain, despite the fact that many of them have protection measures to guarantee their security. The truth is that more and more groups of ransomware they commit data theft and extort money from their victims by threatening to disclose sensitive private data. The bailouts they demand are getting higher, and attacks that previously took weeks or days to complete are now being committed within hours.

Everyday threats

Besides of ransomware, there are another series of more everyday threats. Server platforms running both Windows and Linux, for example, are the constant target of attack. Also common services such as RDP and VPN concentrators are a focus of attacks on the perimeter of the network. Even the malware Less sophisticated generic can cause serious leaks.

It is true that in recent times SMEs have become aware of the dimension of the problem, although a minimal oversight is enough for criminals to carry out the crime. In fact, the main cause of the most damaging attacks is inattention to one or more aspects of basic safety hygiene. The point is that today, the traditional concept of antivirus is dead. If a company only has an antivirus and has not yet been attacked, it will soon be. It is simply a matter of lottery and time. Hence, they need a cybersecurity system that is not configured based on dispersed elements, but rather a set of solutions that speak to each other. And that, in turn, is capable not only of protecting each of these components (the firewall, mail, Wi-Fi, mobile phones …) but also extract useful information from them, in such a way that it allows an immediate response in an automated way.

This whole process involves a continuous monitoring service. Large organizations may have professionals dedicated exclusively to this task, but a large part of the business fabric cannot offer this service by itself. It is in this context where evolved cybersecurity solutions emerge (cybersecurity evolve), known as MDR (Managed Detection and Response) that must have the ability to detect behaviors – beyond the location of malware known – patterns of actions and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in legitimate products.

Anticipate the attack

“Applications have vulnerabilities and criminals enter that way. We must bear in mind that cybersecurity has become a kind of interactive sport: it is no longer enough to sit and wait for our cybersecurity solutions to protect us, but we have to be interacting at all times to prevent the bad guys from going after in front of us ”, summarizes Maté.

