Something strange happened with the servers of Evolve Stage 2, the free to play game from 2k Games. In fact, four years after their shutdown, the online features of the game are back, albeit not complete.

Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood developers Turtle Rock Studios released the game in 2015 and it never sparked a real passion with players, so it went free after a couple of years, but also in this case things did not go very well. So in 2018 2k decided to shut down the servers, leaving only the peer to peer features of the same called Evolve Legacy active.

However, things changed during this month when a server handling Evolve Legacy matchmaking went down, leaving the small but active discord community unable to play together. After the complaints, 2k solved the problem and everything seemed back to normal and indeed, the old matchmaking features are back, albeit obviously with limitations.

2k stated that nothing has changed and that the game’s original servers are off and will remain so, with the game no longer listed on Steam although it can be found via the direct link.

Perhaps a technician from the company, rather than repairing the old server, simply activated another one to have the problem reported by Discord fixed. We will certainly never know, even if what happened is really curious.

Source: PCGamer