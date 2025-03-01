The health of Pope Francis has worsened unexpectedly this Friday. After fifteen days admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome and an improvement this Thursday, the Pontiff has suffered An “isolated” crisis of bronchospasm which caused a “sudden” worsening of his respiratory picture.

From entry on February 14 due to a Complicated bronchitis with bilateral pneumoniaBergoglio’s health has experienced various stages.

Polymicrobial infection

On February 14 the Pope He was hospitalized for bronchitis that he did not send. The Vatican explained that the reason for admission was the realization of clinical exams and the continuation of the treatment for bronchitis that has suffered every winter for years.

It was not until Monday when the Holy See recognized the seriousness of the condition and admitted that its picture was “complex”, with a Polymicrobial infection that had forced to modify the course of treatment. This infection is one in which various different microorganisms are involved (bacteria, viruses, fungi …) and the symptoms can be varied, but include acute bronchitis.

Bilateral pneumonia

On February 19, the Vatican communicates that Francisco developed bilateral pneumonia. This is a disease that affects the lungs and in which the alveoli They can flood liquid and pus hindering breathing. Bilaterality, in this case, implies that it occurs on both sides of the body.

“The computed tomography of thorax that the Holy Father was submitted this afternoon, prescribed by the Vatican health team and by the medical team of the Polyclinic Foundation A. Gemelli, demonstrated the appearance of bilateral pneumonia that requires pharmacological therapy addsL, “they said.

Hours later, the Vatican indicated that the clinical conditions of the Holy Father remained “stable.” “Blood analysis, evaluated by medical staff, show a slight improvementespecially in inflammatory indices, “he said.

“Critical State”

Two days after showing a “slight improvement” and not presenting a fever, on the 22nd the Holy Father He became “critical” after suffering a respiratory crisis so you had to supply oxygen. Specifically, he presented thrombocytopenia due to an anemia that required blood transfusions.

The next day, the Vatican communicated in the morning that the Pope had rested, but He had to continue with oxygen supplied with nasal cannulas. In addition, due to breathing difficulties, the Pope had more pain than the last days.





Renal failure

Bergoglio’s health worsened again when 23 developed a mild renal failure, which is a partial disability of the kidneys to perform their function. “Some blood tests show a mild initial renal failure, currently under control,” said the Vatican that afternoon.

Associated with this renal failure, it is common to suffer anemia, as has been the case of Pope Francis. This is a condition that occurs when there are not enough red blood cells or hemoglobin as to transport oxygen to body tissues. The symptoms depend on the cause and degree, but they usually include tiredness, weakness, lack of air, irregular beats, dizziness or stunning.

Slight improvements

Since 24, the Holy See was announced improvements in the Pope’s health. “The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in his critical state, They demonstrate a slight improvement. Nor have episodes of asthmatic respiratory crises be verified today. Some laboratory exams have improved, “he said in the afternoon.

And so he continued for several days, demonstrating “a normal evolution” of the lung painting in a CT this Wednesday. “The clinical conditions of the Holy Father in the last 24 hours have shown a new and slight improvement. The slight renal failure detected in the past days has passed“The Vatican announced.

Thus, this Thursday Francisco left behind the “critical phase” in which he entered with a respiratory crisis, an anemia and an alarmingly low platelet level. “The clinical conditions of the Holy Father are also confirmed today in improvement. Today has alternated oxygen therapy at high flows with oxygen mask“The Holy See reported.





“Sudden” worsening

However, this Friday the part was another totally different. Francisco suffered an “isolated” crisis of bronchospasm that caused a “Sudden” worsening of your respiratory pictureafter fifteen days admitted to the hospital, and although he has responded “well” the situation remains “complex”, according to Vatican Fuentes.

“The Holy Father today, after a morning doing respiratory physiotherapy and in prayer in the chapel, has presented a isolated crisis of bronchospasm which has determined an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture, “reads the Vatican Daily Bulletin.

Doctors will need between 24 and 48 hours to make an assessment on how it will affect you This bronchospasm crisis (sudden narrowing of the bronchial duct), according to Vatican sources.