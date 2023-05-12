Extinct animals fascinate us. Giant extinct animals also amaze us. There are small animal fossils that are magical, precious, perfectly preserved, and fundamental to our understanding of the evolution of life on Earth. But when, at the age of six, you see a diplodocus skeleton for the first time in your life, part of your world falls apart. Although you do not quite understand how, suddenly you are very aware that such a gigantic bug existed. The unimaginable becomes real because if you reach out a little, you can touch their bones.

The gigantic extinct animals, such as mammoths or large dinosaurs, suddenly make our imagination fly towards almost fantastic prehistoric worlds. The fascination for these primal beasts is universal and captivates the uninitiated and specialists alike. It is therefore not surprising that many paleontologists have tried to understand how some groups of animals evolved to be so large.

The matter has its crumb, because there have not always been giant animals. Consider ecosystems just after the late Cretaceous extinction, 66 million years ago, when an asteroid wiped out non-avian dinosaurs. The largest land animals that survived that event rarely weighed 10 kilos. Some 15 million years later there were already multi-ton mammals swarming around. How did it happen?

We paleontologists had been pondering the question for almost two hundred years, without yet having a clear conclusion. So a few years ago we set to work to see if we could come up with an answer. For our study, whose results publishes the magazine today Science, we focus on brontotheres, distant cousins ​​of tapirs and rhinos, which inhabited the planet during the Eocene, between 56 and 34 million years ago. The name brontotherium means “thunder beast,” and some of the most iconic species boasted imposing flat, forked horns atop their noses.

The first species of brontotheres weighed about twenty kilos and the last ones weighed five tons (like a modern elephant). For this reason they are very interesting to learn about the evolution of body size in mammals. Using mathematical models that simulate evolutionary processes and the most accurate data available, we compare the different theories that have been developed in the last two centuries to explain the evolution of these titans. This has been a journey through the history of evolutionary theory, the different perceptions we have had about the nature that surrounds us and, ultimately, about the origin of biodiversity.

Some late 19th century naturalists, the so-called neo-Lamarckists, believed that animal lineages were fated to shift toward increasingly specialized forms in their ecologies, larger, and generally more bizarre (e.g., developing horns from all kinds and strange cranial protrusions). This tendency did not respond to adaptations to the medium, since it ignored Darwin and his adaptationist ideas, which had already been published. Rather, they believed that lineages had their evolutionary histories pre-programmed from the start, like some sort of assembly manual. His ideas were influenced by Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, a French naturalist who thought that evolution followed an inevitable ladder towards complexity. Neo-Lamarckists, for example, considered that the different lineages of mammals (brontotheres, horses, elephants, etc.) were destined to repeat a similar evolutionary path. Only then could they explain those very clear trends that they saw in the fossil record over and over again. The mechanisms proposed by Darwin (the success of the fittest in the eternal struggle for survival) were too chaotic to explain such linear evolutionary paths: from small and unspecialized to large and specialized.

Darwin could not explain gigantization

At the beginning of the 20th century, and largely thanks to the development of genetics, Darwinian ideas ended up prevailing. But the stubborn fossils showed that indeed many groups of animals seemed to emerge in small forms and increase in size over time. To fit them into Darwinian postulates, the old neo-Lamarckian ideas had to be recycled and explained in new terms: bigger must be more advantageous, and big individuals must be fitter, so natural selection, operating minutely along millions of years, will end up producing clear trends towards larger and larger sizes. Because this was a rehash of the ideas of Edward D. Cope, one of the most influential neo-Lamarckian paleontologists, this evolutionary law came to be called Cope’s rule.

To buy this idea, one has to accept that, indeed, being bigger is always more advantageous, in very different groups and over millions of years. Only in a very predictable world could it be conceived that the action of natural selection, which operates at the level of the organism (this one is fit and will leave more offspring; this other one, however, does not continue with us), can be extrapolated to evolutionary tendencies that remain. unchanged for tens of millions of years. However, the innumerable climatic and ecological conditions that occur over such long periods of time are rarely so stable and homogeneous.

Different sizes among brontotheres species. Below, ‘Eotitanops borealis’, one of the first and smallest species of the group. In the background, ‘Megacerops coloradensis’, one of the last giants to survive until the end of the Eocene, 35 million years ago. OSCAR SANISIDRO MORANT (UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS)

In fact, the neo-Lamarckian idea of ​​predictability in evolution (and, therefore, the notion of extrapolation) finally began to be discarded from the 1970s, when a series of new theories were developed that help to make more Darwinian precepts compatible with the data of the fossil record. Natural selection is still the main evolutionary engine, but with a few tweaks. In the case of Cope’s rule (remember, a general trend towards larger sizes) it could be explained as follows: natural selection operates in response to immediate conditions, here and now.

Therefore, the size change in animal populations will occur in response to some very specific circumstances. When a new species appears, it can be bigger or smaller than its ancestor depending on those conditions. This step seems easy to accept, but we just removed the ability to extrapolate. Being great is no longer always being fitter, but it depends on the surrounding circumstances. And if the descendant species can be larger or smaller, we will never see a clear tendency to increase in size for many millions of years. If natural selection does not set the direction to follow, how do you explain the trends that we sometimes see in the fossil record, for example, towards larger sizes?

In the 1970s, theories were developed that made Darwinian precepts compatible with the fossil record. Natural selection remains the main driver of evolution, albeit with tweaks

To better understand this trade-off, suppose that instead of an evolutionary tree, we have a bonsai and we want it to grow only in one direction (towards larger sizes). We have two options. The first is to gradually force all the branches of the tree to go in that direction, using, for example, guides and wires. This option would reflect the Cope rule proposed by neo-Lamarckists, since all branches will tend to go in the preferential direction (towards a larger size). The new ramifications emerge more oriented towards the desired direction than the branch that gives rise to them. That is, the descendants are always larger than the ancestors. The paleontologists of the 1970s, however, put forward a second option: bonsai branches freely in all directions. New branches may appear further to the right or left than the branch from which they derive. How do we get the bonsai to grow to one side only? Well, using pruning shears that cut the branches only on one side, allowing the proliferation of branches only in the desired direction.

In the context of size evolution, these secateurs represent an extinction that will mostly prey on the smaller lineages, leaving only the larger lineages to proliferate. The tendency is not given by gradual unidirectional changes derived from the natural selection of organisms, but by a process that selects and prunes entire branches. Branching and scissors are two different processes. Both create change, but at different scales, since the scissors are much more effective. This new perspective paints us a much less predictable world, since the scissors represent the extinction produced by unpredictable factors: environmental changes, cataclysmic events, competition with new groups of animals, etc. From this perspective it is difficult to predict the shape that the bonsai will have because a priori we do not know where the scissors are going to cut. In summary, our theories on evolution have been changing from those that proposed a pre-established evolutionary order (which in part reminds us of the idea of ​​a divine plan, as defended by natural theology), towards more unpredictable, more chaotic notions, where chance It is taking more and more control.

The brontotheres and the scissors of evolution

Ok, back to the brontotheres. Which of these theories best fits the evolution of these Eocene titans? Our analyses, now published in Science, they rule out that brontotheres lineages will always increase in size, as predicted by Cope’s rule. Instead, they suggest that the bonsai and pruning shears model fits the data better. That is, the new species were not systematically larger than their ancestors. But once the new species became established, the smaller ones were at greater risk of extinction. Because? Because the ecological communities of herbivores in that era were full of small and medium-sized species, so the typical ecological niches of moderate sizes were more saturated and the smaller brontotherium species had more competitors.

In other words, the pruning shears worked harder on the branches of smaller brontotheres. When larger species appeared, they escaped this competition, survived longer, and were thus able to produce other species. In this way the larger brontotheres species were increasingly more abundant than the smaller ones, producing the pattern we observe in the fossil record.

Since pruning shears represent factors that are difficult to predict, what this type of finding teaches us is that the brontotheres were not predestined to increase in size. It was contingency and chance that projected its evolution towards gigantic sizes. If we could rewind evolution back to 66 million years ago and hit the play, most likely the brontotheres would not repeat the same path. Our discovery draws us a less predictable evolution and, therefore, unrepeatable.

Oscar Sanisidro Morant He is a paleontologist from the University of Alcalá and a scientific illustrator, and the main author of the aforementioned study.

Juan Lopez Cantalapiedra He is a paleontologist and researcher at the University of Alcalá.

