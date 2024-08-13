Evolution | Ancient hunters ran after their prey to exhaustion – new research sheds light on the theory

Evolution|In endurance hunting, the animal is run to exhaustion.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Early hunters could use endurance hunting to hunt big game. It may have developed the human ability to run long distances at a steady pace. Walking may consume less energy, but jogging is more efficient from a time management point of view.

The early ones hunters may have relied on their legs to hunt more than previously thought, suggests a study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior report.

According to the study, running to exhaustion for big game such as antelopes, moose and kangaroos may have been more effective than quietly stalking.

This ancient method of hunting, called endurance hunting, may have honed the ability of modern humans to run long distances at a steady pace under the pressure of evolution, researchers suggest.

“ “At that time, our young men were still strong. Now they are lazy and flabby.”

So far documentaries and descriptions of endurance yachts have been few and far between.

Now Eugène Morin from the Canadian Trent University and his colleagues studied more than 8,000 texts, in which they found 391 descriptions of endurance hunting practiced by indigenous peoples. The descriptions have been collected from around the world, and they date from the 16th century to the 21st century.

For example, in a text dated to the 1850s, a man belonging to the Native American population tells how their ancestors hunted elk while running in snowshoes.

“At that time, our young men were still strong. Now they are lazy and flabby,” he is reported to have said.

Large according to the authors of the report, the number of new texts describing endurance yachts gives a hint of the phenomenon’s prevalence.

“It’s probably much more widespread than we’ve realized,” quoth co-author of the study Bruce Winterhalder For the Science publication.

Many prey animals, such as zebras and antelopes, can outrun a human at many times the speed. However, they do not have the physiological ability to cool their bodies unless they stop completely to rest.

A skilled tracker can therefore drive the animal into a cycle of escape, overheating and exhaustion, which eventually leads to the animal’s collapse.

Among mammals, humans are an exception. We are almost hairless, and we can effectively remove heat by sweating.

In addition, our muscles have a lot of slow muscle cells suitable for endurance running. This makes us great long-distance runners.

Research supports the theory according to which humans would have developed to their current form thanks to endurance hunting and hunting.

This so-called endurance running theory was first proposed more than forty years ago. However, it has not received support from all researchers.

Researchers who support and oppose the theory are divided on whether the study of current indigenous peoples can reveal the activities of our ancestors millions of years ago.

According to another counter-argument, walking after the prey would be more efficient, as it consumes less energy than running.

New however, the authors of the report are of the opinion that, from the point of view of time use, running is more efficient than walking.

The study refers to a hypothetical gemsbok antelope hunt. An antelope can be exhausted by walking in about two hours, but by jogging, the animal will be exhausted after 24 minutes.

Published in Tiede magazine 8/2024