On February 26, the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC) will present the mural evolution created by Alonso Murillo (SEA162) and made based on natural pigments, measures 90 meters long by 7 high and can be visited in the High part of the MNCN garden. In addition, a temporary exhibition with information about the mural and the project between lands of which is part, with photos, video and the materials used during its development will be inaugurated in the biodiversity building.

“We invite the public to the inauguration of this new artistic project, where you can know closely the project between lands of SEA162 and then walk through the garden to see the spectacular mural evolution and identify in it some of the emblematic specimens of the museum,” he says Borja Milá, vice -director of exhibitions. «The National Museum of Natural Sciences is my favorite museum since childhood and being able to perform this mural here is a privilege. It has been several months of hard work and I hope that the public enjoys it as I have enjoyed painting it, ”adds the artist.

As a graphic vignette, the mural represents the evolution of the universe, matter, species and processes of human consciousness. In addition, there are numerous allusions to museum pieces such as dinosaurs or fossil crinoids, among others. The artist has had the collaboration of MNCN geologists for the collection and cataloging of the natural pigments used. In total, 16 from the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands have been used.

The presentation of the mural evolution and associated exhibition that can be visited in the main building will be on February 26 at 12:00 hours. Rafael Zardoya, director of the MNCN, Borja Milá, Vice Director of Exhibitions, and Alonso Murillo, author of the work will be intervened. Subsequently there will be a guided tour of the mural in the MNCN garden.









This Madrid artist met Grafiti in 1998 and was fascinated. He has carried out projects on all types of surfaces and focuses his work on connecting art and nature, his sources of inspiration. Investigate and experience with the materials and resources of the natural environment and currently create organic structures with elements that collects from nature. In addition, all his works include a color palette as a sign of identity.