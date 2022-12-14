In November of this year, the Russian brand Evolute showed a very good result on the Russian market of new electric vehicles. The i-PRO model overtook the Volkswagen ID.4 in popularity, the agency reported on December 14. “Autostat”.

Although the American Tesla remained in first place in the brand ranking in the last month of autumn 2022 with a result of 84 cars purchased, which corresponds to 22% of the market, a newcomer, the Russian brand Evolute, showed a slightly lower result. In Russia, 79 electric cars of this brand were sold in November, although the production of an electric car started only at the end of September this year. Volkswagen took the third position in the ranking with 72 purchased electric vehicles.

Experts calculated that the cars of the top three in November 2022 accounted for almost 62% of the total market. The top 5 also included Audi (29 units) and BYD (20 cars).

Experts noted that in November 2022, Russians bought 380 new electric vehicles. This is 29% more than in the same month of 2021. Although the share of electric cars in the total market is still small, nevertheless, it has grown from 0.3% (in November 2021) to 0.7% (in November 2022). Avtostat recalled that, following the results of 11 months of this year, Russians purchased 2.5 thousand new electric vehicles (+33% compared to the same period in 2021).

On December 13, the Motorinvest press service reported that the official dealers of the brand began accepting pre-orders for Voyah Free electric crossovers. The Free crossover is driven by two electric motors located on the front and rear axles, with a total output of 488 hp. and 750 Nm. This ensures acceleration to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h. The traction battery with a capacity of 106 kW provides a mileage of 500 km on the WLTP cycle. The price for the new Free will be announced before the end of December 2022.