E-Sports Evolution announced the dates for the 2024 appointments of the tournaments Evolution Championship Seriesor EVO. It will start with theEVOJapan 2024to be held from 27 to 29 April at Ariake GYM-EX in Tokyo, while the North American event EVO 2024 will be held from 26 to 28 July in Vegas.

At the moment, the titles that will be present during the competitions have not yet been announced, but the organizers have released a short teaser trailer about it. Let’s enjoy it together!

