Luis Arce and Evo Morales, at the end of March of this year. Jorge Abrego (EFE)

The hour of the definitive schism of the party that has dominated Bolivian politics since the beginning of the century is drawing closer together with the 2025 presidential elections. The fight between the leader of the Movement for Socialism, Evo Morales, and the president, Luis Arce, has opened a new chapter this week as the MAS prepares its national congress. According to Arce’s close circle, Morales is on his way to expel the current president from the party. “A scenario is being set up to expel Lucho Arce and our brother Vice President David Choquehuanca from the ranks of our political instrument,” declared the Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, in a conference this Wednesday.

The criticism of the Morales followers of the Arce government has intensified, and now they denounce that the government tries to “eliminate” and “poison” their leader. On Tuesday, the MAS leadership had affirmed that Luis Arce “betrayed” the government party and Evo Morales and warned of the “concern” that Arce has become “the worst enemy” of the party. “Betrayal is what hurts the most,” MAS vice president Gerardo García told a press conference in the city of La Paz.

“He [Arce] not the enemy. We cannot confuse the grassroots with a view to advancing personal ambitions or ousting our president,” replied Prada, who is the president’s closest associate. “The only poison is division; all these attempts to break up the popular movement,” she added.

As part of the preparation for the announced expulsion of Arce, the MAS prohibited any member of its party who is a public official, that is, a subordinate to the president, from participating in party congresses, including the national congress that must establish the strategy to elect the next presidential candidate. The measure is not legal, according to “arcismo”, because “it prevents internal democracy”. In a tweet, Evo Morales tried to justify it with the argument that the MAS congresses “are to control our authorities and that is why they cannot be handled by those controlled.”

The former president openly accuses the government, which he describes as the “internal right”, of wanting to assassinate him and involve him in crimes. He so far he has not presented evidence. He also attributes crimes such as protection to drug trafficking and corruption. His stalwarts have created the label “I don’t want to commit suicide” to ironically allude to two alleged suicides that occurred recently in the framework of two investigations of fraud and bribery.

Arce’s followers maintain, for their part, that they do not have deep ideological differences with their former colleagues and that the only thing that separates both groups is Morales’s ambition to return to power. Without directly alluding to the head of his party, Arce has warned several times that a conspiracy is underway against him, which involves dividing the social forces that supported his election two and a half years ago with 55 % of votes. At the same time, he and his vice president Choquehuanca are building their own network of adherents in the unions that form the backbone of MAS. According to “evism”, the government cooptation mechanism is the delivery of public jobs, which explains the frequent problems of corruption.

Although the presidential candidacy of his “historic” Economy Minister was imposed by Evo Morales, relations between the two politicians deteriorated rapidly after the victory of Arce, who did not mention his mentor in his inaugural speech and formed a Cabinet without former collaborators. of this. Shortly after, Morales tried unsuccessfully to intervene in the first government decisions. From then on there was a constant escalation of tensions until the dialogue was suspended.

Former Vice President Álvaro García Linera, considered the main MAS intellectual, is a strong supporter of an agreement that saves the unity of the Bolivian left. García Linera believes that, divided into two political expressions, the indigenous movement will not be able to win in the upcoming elections and will lose power for “a long time.” He also thinks that the internal struggle, which was “a matter of political elites”, has begun to affect the expectations of citizens, causing the increase in uncertainty and pessimism recorded in the polls. He fears these sentiments will translate into political apathy, especially at a time of economic hardship, and that it will take its toll on both leaders. “If we get to the 2025 elections like this, it could cost us a catastrophic defeat at the hands of the opposition forces,” he warned.

