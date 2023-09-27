The former Bolivian president and leader of the ruling Movement towards Socialism (MAS), Evo Morales, This Wednesday he accused the Government of Luis Arce of seeking the failure of that party’s congress and that the Executive plans a political “megacoalition” in case you cannot “usurp” the acronym of that organization.

“We warn that the Government’s plan to behead the indigenous and popular movement is to derail the Ordinary Congress of the MAS-IPSP in Lauca Ñ, disqualify us with the Constitutional Court or even set up a process with paid complaints,” Morales wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

(Also read: United Kingdom: why do the British no longer want Brexit?).

But Morales anticipated that if the Government fails “in its attempt to usurp the Political Instrument of the People (MAS)”the Arce Executive would resort to the acronym of the Socialist Party 1 (PS-1) or to the formation of a “mega-coalition” to run in the next general elections.

The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales on a visit to Argentina See also The body of a woman as a political stage Photo: Fernando Cartagena. AFP

The former president announced last weekend his candidacy for the 2025 general electionsunder the argument that his followers are “forcing” him and have “convinced” him to run for the Presidency, which increased tensions in the ruling party.

The Government considered that the announcement is “anticipated” and some parliamentarians loyal to Arce affirmed that the MAS has not yet chosen any candidatesince that will only be defined at the end of next year when the primary elections are held.

(Keep reading: New York judge declares Donald Trump responsible for financial fraud).

Last Monday, the social and indigenous organizations of the Unity Pact, related to Arce and the country’s vice president, David Choquehuanca, They called a meeting with the presence of both and to which Morales was also invited, who ultimately did not attend.

The Arcist faction of the Unity Pact described Morales as “spoiled” for not showing up and ignored the MAS Congress, which will be held next week in Lauca Ñ (Cochabamba), calling it “illegitimate.”A town hall meeting was also announced on October 17 in El Alto, a neighboring city of La Paz.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce (I) and former president Evo Morales (D). See also The Exorcist: the story of the real murderer who acted in the movie Photo: Fernando Cartagena. AFP

Morales’ followers warned that this call is to “delegitimize” the MAS Congress that was submitted to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE). and is scheduled between October 3 to 5.

(We recommend: A woman would be key in the Daniel Sancho case: she would have details of her relationship with Edwin Arrieta).

The fights in the ruling party began at the end of 2021 due to Morales’ requests to change some ministers that Arce has ignoredwhich even led to both blocs proclaiming each other’s candidacies for the 2025 elections.