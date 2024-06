Former Bolivian President Evo Morales | Photo: AFP

Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales stated this Saturday (29) that the military rebellion to take over the presidential palace was a “self-coup” to benefit the image of the current head of the Executive, Luis Arce.

“Lucho deceived us, he lied to us, he lied to Bolivians and to the entire world. Whether it was a coup or a self-coup is up for debate, [mas] I’m more convinced that it was a self-coup to improve his image or leave the Presidency to the military junta,” Evo told local newspaper La Razón, referring to Arce by his nickname.

Morales’ statements are consistent with those of General Juan Zúñiga, accused of leading the coup and who was transferred to the maximum security prison this Saturday (29). Upon being arrested on Wednesday night (26), Zúñiga said that the attempted coup was designed by Arce. The president’s idea, according to the general, was to increase his popularity amid the chaos.

The former president and leader of the Movement to Socialism (MAS) also compared the current economic situation with that of his government. According to him, the insurgency was to disguise what he considers Arce’s mismanagement at the head of the country. Since then, he stated, there has been no talk of the lack of fuel and dollars in Bolivia.