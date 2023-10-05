Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, during his party congress in Cochabamba, on Tuesday. Jorge Abrego (EFE)

The tenth congress of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), the party that governs Bolivia, has taken the definitive step towards the division that has been brewing for years. Congress “accepted the self-expulsion” of Luis Arce and David Coquehuanca, president and vice president of the country, for not attending the meeting that took place in the town of Lauca Ñ, in the coca-growing area of ​​the center of the country, and has ordered that the The party’s Ethics Court also expelled another 20 deputies from the wing related to the Arce Government. In addition, as expected, it has ratified “commander” Evo Morales as president of the party and as its presidential candidate for the 2025 elections.

“We continue making national and international history. The MAS is going to recover the revolution to save the country again,” Morales said in his final speech, which was unusually brief. The hundreds of attendees at the meeting were tired due to the high temperatures of the place, located in the tropical area of ​​Cochabamba, and, also, because they held sessions until the early hours of the morning.

The “arcismo” has challenged the legitimacy of the congress before the Constitutional Court. He ordered its suspension a few hours before its end. Morales had previously warned that the Government was “maneuvering” within the Justice system to prevent the conclave. The former president (2006-2019) also expressed concern on his social networks about a police intervention supposedly underway, which did not occur. “Unfortunately, the Government of Lucho and David, worse than the neoliberal governments, until the last moment wanted to postpone the congress,” Morales said at the end of his speech.

On the opening day of the meeting, Tuesday, October 3, President Arce made a surprise appearance at a peasant meeting held in La Paz. Supported by his bases, he explained that he would not go to Lauca Ñ because the call ignored or diminished the different social organizations that had founded the “political instrument.” In previous congresses, these organizations, including the powerful Single Trade Union Confederation of Peasant Workers, could accredit hundreds of delegates for each one. In the last meeting, which took place after the approval of an internal statute that critics consider tailored to Morales, the union centers only had the right to five delegates per organization, while the representation of the party apparatus grew significantly. This is the reason given by the social leaders aligned with Arce for ignoring the congress and convening a “town hall” on October 17, where it is expected that measures will be taken symmetrical to those just approved by the Evo Morales faction.

The clash for control of the Bolivian left threatens to aggravate the politicization and weakness of the justice system and other institutions. The ruling of the Constitutional Court could turn congressional resolutions into dead paper from a legal point of view. Therefore, despite its meeting, the MAS would not have met the requirement to renew its board of directors required by the electoral law, and this would put its legal status at risk. A commission of Morales’ lawyers told the press that the ruling of the Constitutional Court was “fraudulent” and assured that it would have no legal effect.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

If the Constitutional Court prevails, which seems more likely, the pressure will turn towards the Electoral Court, in whose hands it will be to give a deadline for the MAS to organize another congress and elect its leadership in a less controversial way, an almost impossible task, or On the other hand, canceling this acronym, which would have incalculable political consequences.

For months it was anticipated that the fight for the “ownership” of the party would be very tough and that it would be settled mainly in trials of different kinds. Thus, courts with little credibility will make resolutions that will be challenged by other courts that are also discredited, with no clear end in sight.

Although the fight between the two wings of the MAS is increasingly complex and tough, the bottom line of the issue is simple: who will be, Morales or Arce, the candidate of the Bolivian popular and indigenous sectors in the 2025 presidential elections. This aspect The division’s personnel was intensified following the congress, in which hundreds of leaders dressed in the blue color of the MAS and the effigy of Morales on their t-shirts and caps, proclaimed him as their “undisputed leader.” Simultaneously, the farmers with whom Arce met called him “academic,” “student,” and even “the greatest scientist in South America in the economic area,” to differentiate him from Morales, who only studied high school before starting to cultivate the plot. his father’s.

The praise for the president is related to the last clash between both politicians, in which Morales called Arce a mere “cashier” for the efforts in which he served as Minister of Economy. “Call me whatever you want, the results are what count,” the president responded. He then pointed out that he was a well-educated man who was not going to plot intrigues against his former mentor. Emphasizing the president’s academic qualifications is not perceived as a classist insult in the emerging urban social sectors, which identify with Arce because they appeal to education as a means of social advancement. Morales, who in the past had undeniable support, retains the strong support of the poorest strata of rural areas.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.