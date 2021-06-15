The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, justified that his daughter, Evaliz Morales, received the coronavirus vaccine before her turn came because she is an official and is “in contact with citizens”.

“They gave us some information, just as the teachers are vaccinating everyone without age control, they informed me, hopefully it will be confirmed, that all public administration personnel who have contact with citizens must be vaccinated“Morales told the press.

At the moment, in Bolivia there is no known provision on the vaccination of public officials of different ages, in contrast to the immunization of people who work in the Bolivian educational sector, as highlighted by the newspaper The times.

Evaliz Morales Alvarado, the daughter of former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

It was last January that it became known that Morales Alvarado, who is a lawyer by profession, had been hired at the State Attorney General’s Office, an institution under the command of former Evo Morales defense attorney, Wilfredo Chávez.

Evaliz, 26, an official of the Bolivian Attorney General’s Office, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 24, as confirmed by the sites Bolivia Verifica and Chequea Bolivia.

Specifically, he received Sputnik V on the same day that the president, Luis Arce, received the first dose. On that date, Bolivia’s immunization plan against the disease was aimed at those over 50, a population group in which Morales does not enter.

In a video on Facebook, deputy Luisa Nayar, from the opposition Citizen Community, described as “outrageous” that Morales Alvarado has been vaccinated ahead of time “for the simple fact” of being the daughter of the ex-president, while the elderly and other people have to stand in long lines to access the doses.

“I am the same age as Miss Evaliz and I have not been using my position to benefit from the vaccine. We must be respectful, we must privilege those who correspond according to the vaccination plan,” said the legislator, who also recalled that she does a few days it became known that Morales Alvarado’s mother has a diplomatic post.

Last March the government launched investigations into suspected irregular vaccinations against COVID-19 in four of the nine regions, people who have not yet been immunized.

The authorities then announced proceedings against the personnel in charge of those vaccinations and also those who benefited from the drugs before their time.

In Bolivia, so far 524,899 people have been immunized with the two required doses, while 1,544,730 received the first.

With information from the DPA and EFE agencies