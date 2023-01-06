Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales was denounced to the Public Ministry of Peru by Peruvian Congressman Jorge Montoya this Thursday (5), for allegedly committing crimes against national security and treason to the homeland, in the form of “attacks against the integrity national”.

Montoya, representative of the conservative Popular Renewal party and former commander of the armed forces, reported on his Twitter account that he “criminally denounced” Morales to the office of the attorney general of Peru, Patricia Benavides.

The congressman included in his indictment the former governor of the Puno region Germán Alejo Apaza and the former governor of the Junín region Vladimir Cerrón, secretary general of the Marxist Peru Livre party.

A retired admiral of the Peruvian navy who was head of the armed forces, Montoya also accuses Apaza of committing the crime of usurping power, for allegedly promoting Morales’ presence in Puno.

In addition, he was accused of having “facilitated” a regional order in 2019 so that Puno could establish “integration policies” with native peoples of other countries.

Cerrón is accused of his publications on Twitter, one of which says that “we are going to federalize ourselves in the Constituent Assembly or the road to the secession of the country is open”.

Before filing the complaint, Montoya told journalists that “anyone who attacks national sovereignty must be sanctioned and removed from the country or put behind bars.”

Cerrón responded on Twitter that there is a “paranoid persecution” on the part of his opponents, who want to “intimidate him”, but wrote that “the people will win”.

“By wanting to prohibit Evo Morales from entering the country, the fascist right has not yet learned that ideas do not cease to be or exist due to prohibitions, norms, decrees, etc. On the contrary, they become more expectant”, he analyzed.

Evo Morales maintained an active presence in Peru, especially in the southern regions of the country, during Pedro Castillo’s government (2021-2022) with the aim of promoting the integration of regions such as Puno to the Runasur project, the international platform of social movements and indigenous people it promotes.

The former ruler has been very active on social networks with opinions about the crisis in Peru and messages in defense of Castillo, since the now former Peruvian president was removed by Congress after an attempted coup d’état on December 7.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who replaced Castillo by constitutional succession, announced on Wednesday that she is analyzing with the immigration authority “the situation of entry” of Morales in her country, as he cannot “intervene in internal matters”.

“In Peru, we have the right to weave our own history. Nobody, people from outside the national territory, should come and want to intervene to weave our history, ”he argued.

In November 2021, the Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee declared Morales persona non grata “for his negative political activism in Peru and for his obvious interference and interference in the government agenda” of Castillo.